The countdown for the much-awaited finale of Prime Video’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has begun, and the anticipation among viewers is palpable. With each episode, the shadow of evil deepens, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, waiting to see the fate of Middle Earth unfold. With just two episodes left before this season concludes, it has masterfully captured the fear and rising prominence of Sauron, brought to life by Charlie Vickers, who is gearing up to rule the world through lies, manipulation and deceit. Vickers’ exemplary portrayal of the Dark Lord has garnered heaps of praise from audiences, sending chills down their spine.

Sharing insights about his prep to play one of the most iconic villains, Sauron, he said, “I am a devout Catholic, but for this role, I drew inspiration directly from the source: the devil himself. Even Lucifer started off as an angel. Hence, I took that example and took a similar path – straight to the bottom – for Sauron. Nothing is evil in the beginning. He (Sauron) started off with good intentions, and he fell into darkness. We meet him in the Second Age at the point of no return, the lowest of the low. He needs to rebuild himself and come back stronger."

Vickers wore ankle weights under his new costumes

Vickers further revealed that he wore ankle weights under his new costumes for the first month of filming, just to feel the heightened gravity of the character. He shared, “He’s a god who stands at the center of the universe at all times. In his stillness, there is power. I used that as a foundation. The goal was to glide, which is not always easy to achieve on a pair of very human feet. Divine beings don’t look down when they walk down stairs. With robes potentially tripping me up, that was a challenge.”

In The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Sauron returns without allies or an army after being defeated by Galadriel. The rising Dark Lord will now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, allowing him to bind the people of Middle-earth to his sinister will. The series boasts an outstanding cast, starring Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Charlie Vickers, in the lead roles among others. This adventurous action-drama premiered worldwide in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, among others, with the finale episode premiering on October 03, exclusively on Prime Video.