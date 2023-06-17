At Netflix's Tudum event, Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio exclusively told Mid-day how she got her name. Full interview out soon!

Queen Charlotte stars Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio at the Tudum event

Listen to this article Mid-day Exclusive | At Netflix Tudum, Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio explains the story behind her name x 00:00

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the much-loved prequel of Netflix’s hugely popular series, Bridgerton, has a unique connection to India. The female lead of the show shares her name with our country. India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in the show that has gone on to win as many hearts as the two seasons of Bridgerton.

At Netflix’s global event Tudum, that’s currently underway in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Amarteifio spoke to Mid-day’s Mayank Shekhar, elaborating on how she was named India.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if there is a story behind her name, Amarteifio said, “I wish. My parents just love the name. They’ve never been (to the country), I have never been. But they just liked the name, and apparently, I just came out and my mum went, ‘That’s an India’.”

“To be fair, my mum is a massive fan of R&B music, and there’s an R&B artist called India Arie, so maybe it’s that, I probably should ask her. But I know a lot of it’s to do with the country,” she added.

Well, India, we hope so, too, and wish you visit our country soon!

The English actress was born in Kingston upon Thames and grew up in Twickenham. Her father is of Ghanaian origin, and her mother is of German origin.

She plays the titular character in the prequel that is centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. It tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

At the Netflix Tudum event, Amarteifio was joined by her Queen Charlotte co-star Corey Mylchreest, who plays young King George III on the show. Watch this space for our full interview with the pair at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paolo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

Tudum, inspired by the sound you hear just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is also the biggest Netflix event worldwide, celebrating the streaming giant’s brand-defining films, series, talent, and creators. This year’s global livestream signifies the event's return to Brazil – the location of the first Tudum in-person event in 2020.

This year’s global livestream event, broadcast from Ibirapuera Park (Parque do Ibirapuera) in São Paulo, builds upon Netflix’s three-day convention event taking place June 16th to 18th at the Bienal inside the park. Featuring over 2,000 square meters of activities, games, live music, and more, the convention also gives attendees the chance to see their favourite stars up close.