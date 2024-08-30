Mirzapur season 3: The streaming platform dropped a teaser of a bonus episode featuring Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, which will stream today on August 30

In Pic: Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya

"Where is Munna Bhaiya?" This is the one question on everyone's lips since the release of Mirzapur Season 3. With the new season beginning with Munna Bhaiya’s cremation, many fans were left heartbroken. But worry not, it looks like the makers have a great surprise for all of you Divyenndu fans! Just a few hours ago, Amazon Prime Video announced the happiest news of the month. The streaming platform dropped a teaser of a bonus episode featuring Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, which will stream on August 30.

Mirzapur Season 3 bonus episode teaser

The teaser started with Munna Bhaiya, aka Divyenndu, saying, "Hum kya gaye, pura bawal mach gaya" (The moment I left, chaos ensued). He further shared that he has brought back the elements fans missed in Season 3.

Fans reaction to Mirzapur Season 3 bonus episode news

As soon as this video was dropped, fans started reacting with excitement. One said, “It's 3:41 AM, where are you, Munna Tripathi? You haven’t appeared on Amazon Prime yet; is someone playing a prank on all of us, or are you coming back, or should we just blacklist Mirzapur?” Another fan wrote, “So, is Munna Bhaiya going to resurrect like The Undertaker?” A third fan commented, “Munna Bhaiya, the first thing you should do is deal with Golu; she's the one who created all this mess.”

With all the love and appreciation received worldwide for the latest season of the Mirzapur franchise, loyal fans are in for a visual treat as Prime Video raises the excitement among its ardent admirers with this special surprise. Being one of the most loved characters of the franchise, Munna Bhaiya’s absence was much felt by the viewers in the third season. Fans demanded to have him back to stir up "Bhaukaal" in his signature style in the world of Mirzapur.

As the show continues to gain tremendous momentum on the platform, the riveting bonus episode is sure to bowl over fans who have been eagerly waiting to see him back on screen.

About Mirzapur Season 3

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The gripping crime thriller is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.