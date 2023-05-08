The third Indian installment of the 'Modern Love' franchise, 'Modern Love Chennai' has been announced today. With music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, the series is set for a global release on May 18, 2023

'Modern Love Chennai', the third Indian installment for the 'Modern love' franchise has been announced. The anthology will premiere on May 18, 2023

Listen to this article 'Modern Love Chennai', with music by Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, to release on May 18 x 00:00

Prime Video has announced the global release of its upcoming anthology series 'Modern Love Chennai'. This is the third Indian adaptation of 'Modern Love', the internationally acclaimed original anthology helmed by John Carney, following 'Modern Love Mumbai' and 'Modern Love Hyderabad'. Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, with Thiagarajan Kumararaja as the creator, the six-episode anthology presents a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in the city of Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries and open minds.

Music composers for the series include maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, G. V. Prakash Kumar and Sean Roldan, with songs written by Ilaiyaraaja, Yugabharathi, and Bakkiyam Sankar. The Amazon Original series will premiere on May 18, 2023



Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series said, “Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, 'Modern Love Chennai' was an interesting challenge”

He added, “With these stories, we have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion—love—in all its eclectic forms. With 'Modern Love Chennai', viewers can expect a beautiful bouquet of love stories that are funny and quirky, at the same time deep and intense, engaging hearts while offering a glimpse into the soul of Chennai and its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants.”

Also read: Modern Love Mumbai Web Series Review: Pure love in all its glory

“After the successful launch of 'Modern Love Mumbai' and 'Modern Love Hyderabad', we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service. At Prime Video, we are constantly working towards bringing locally rooted stories that have a universal appeal,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.