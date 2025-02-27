After the success of the series She, Imtiaz Ali is now creating a love story, O Saathi Re, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal

O Saathi Re is a contemporary love story

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari posted a fun video today teasing a glimpse into a new project that she is part of, alongwith actors Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. The video showed the actors turn up for a table read of the new project helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Fans are all excited to know more about the new project, that has been named O Saathi Re.

O Saathi Re to star Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary & Arjun Rampal

Following the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, Netflix and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali have reunited for a captivating exploration of contemporary human emotions with O Saathi Re. Produced by Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment, the series furthers Netflix's creative collaboration with Imtiaz and is brought to life by a talented cast - Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal - each adding depth to this intricate love story.

Sharing the video, Aditi wrote, "Imtiaz Ali’s 'O Saathi Re'… an ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times 💌. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary & Arjun Rampal. Directed by @arifali1541 O Saathi Re - coming soon, only on Netflix."

Imtiaz Ali, renowned for his rich storytelling and deeply moving portrayals of relationships in Tamasha, Rockstar, Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal, will take on the role of creator, writer and showrunner. He will also be the Executive Producer of the series along with Mohit Choudhary. Arif Ali, who previously directed the Netflix series She, will take on the role of the director. The romantic drama also marks a grand Netflix homecoming for its stellar cast. Aditi Rao Hydari returns after mesmerising audiences in Heeramandi; Avinash Tiwary will follow up his powerful performance in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar; and Arjun Rampal will gear up for his next big move after shaking things up in Rana Naidu Season 2. The powerhouse ensemble has already demonstrated their intense chemistry during a table read that took place ahead of the shoot.

Modern story with a vintage heart

Creator, writer and showrunner Imtiaz Ali shares, "O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of Metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash Aditi and Arjun (All Aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, adds, "We are thrilled to bring a story that delves into love, relationships, and human dilemmas - narrated in Imtiaz’s signature, deeply authentic style, an almost haunting quality to these stories! After the success of She Season 2, we began exploring ideas for our next series together. We wanted something with an inherent musicality, perhaps inspired by a song and then Imtiaz crafted a story, called it O Saathi Re and that story moved us as profoundly as the song still does. It’s a fresh and innovative take on relationships in contemporary times. Now, with this phenomenal cast -- Aditi, Arjun and Avinash --we are ready to bring this beautiful and poetic story to life. We can't wait to embark on this journey with Window Seat Films and the whole team and our incredible cast and crew!”

With production set to commence by the end of this month, O Saathi Re is poised to be an evocative exploration of the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times, marking yet another unforgettable collaboration between Netflix and one of India’s most celebrated storytellers of all time, Imtiaz Ali.