Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as Inspector Jatil Yadav to investigate another gruelling case in the sequel of Raat Akeli Hai.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as Inspector Jatil Yadav to investigate another gruelling case in the sequel of Raat Akeli Hai. The Netflix film, directed by Honey Trehan, will kick off from where it started. The first schedule began on January 9 in Delhi. The second edition will bring back four principal characters, including Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ila Arun.

Raat Akeli Hai followed the journey of a small-town cop who is asked to investigate the death of a local politician. The film received critical acclaim for its direction while Siddiqui won awards for his performance as a quirky cop. “The sequel will be a fresh crime story. The only connection from Raat Akeli Hai is Radhika [who plays Radha, his paramour], Tigmanshu as senior SP Lalji Shukla IPS and Ila Arun [as Sarita Kumari, Jatil’s mother]. The film opens with Jatil enjoying domestic bliss with Radha, till a new series of crimes unfold and he is asked to solve the case,” reveals a source.

Raat Akeli Hai 2 will be shot across four Indian cities, Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Mumbai in a two-month schedule. The film is expected to wrap up by March 12 in Mumbai. “Everything is being shot in a hush-hush manner as the OTT channel wants to announce the sequel in a planned manner,” informs the source, adding that Apte will join the schedule in February. “Radhika gave birth to a baby in December last year. She is currently on maternity leave and will join the cast and crew from February. Her character in the sequel is expected to be darker. There will be a twist to it. A lot of Honey’s research is based on real-life situations and cops so there is a lot of authenticity in his work,” inform the source.