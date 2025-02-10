Saba Azad, who is returning with the second season of Who's Your Gynac encountered a troll who wrote, "I thought season 2 would never come, after all, @sabazad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God"

Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Saba Azad hits back at troll who said she doesn't need to work since she’s Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend x 00:00

Bollywood beauty Saba Azad, who is returning with the second season of the Amazon Mini TV series Who's Your Gynac, encountered a troll who mocked her desire to work, citing that she doesn’t need to since she’s dating superstar Hrithik Roshan. Instead of letting it go, Saba decided to give this faceless user a piece of her mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saba Azad responds to a troll

An Instagram user wrote under Saba’s post, "I thought season 2 would never come, after all, @sabazad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God. But now I am very excited for the next season.”

Saba hit back stating, "Ok sumit ji uncle ji ji!! Maybe in your world when people fall in love they become incapacitated and landlords stop asking for rent and the need to put food on one's own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!"

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Saba Azad’s Who's Your Gynac Season 2

In Who's Your Gynac, Saba plays Dr. Vidushi Kothari, a young OB-GYN juggling her personal life with her duties as a doctor. As per the synopsis, in the second season, Vidushi feels content with her growing practice and blossoming relationship with Arth, but insecurities creep in when she compares her modest achievements to his success. Her father, Papa Kothari, is loving but overprotective, discouraging her from pushing her career further. Meanwhile, her friends are struggling—Swara is secretly battling postpartum depression, and Meher is unhappy despite his new job and relationship. Vidushi's relationship with Arth becomes strained by misunderstandings, especially when his well-intentioned gestures make her feel inadequate.

However, Vidushi proves herself a capable doctor, helping patients through complex cases, including delivering triplets and diagnosing Nurse Violet’s perimenopause. Nurse Violet’s rare praise, coupled with honest criticism about Vidushi's lack of self-confidence, helps her realize her worth. With the love and support of her friends, family, and patients, Vidushi finds new strength in her clinic and herself. Ultimately, she takes a bold step and asks Arth, "Will you move into my clinic with me?“

On the other hand, Hrithik is currently filming in Italy for his upcoming movie War 2. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.