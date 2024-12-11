Heeramandi has made an impact on the global front having secured 4th position globally in Google Trends top-searched movies and shows of 2024.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix has taken the world by storm since its release. With its majestic visuals, captivating music, compelling narrative, and outstanding performances, the show has won hearts and critical acclaim alike. Infused with SLB's signature opulent storytelling, it has made a remarkable mark in the OTT space. Now, Heeramandi has made an impact on the global front having secured 4th position globally in Google Trends top-searched movies and shows of 2024.

Google’s Most Searched TV Shows of 2024

Google Trends has unveiled the top-searched movies and shows of 2024 globally. While many international shows has made it's place in the top positions, it's remarkable to see that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lavish Netflix period drama Heeramandi comes in fourth. Remarkably, it is the only Indian show on Google’s Most Searched TV Shows of 2024. Moreover, while the international conversations were about US elections, and climate events, Heeramandi has managed to make it's place in this list.

Tops list of India’s most-searched topics

Heermandi also features on the top-searched list in India. Then show has topped the list of India’s most-searched topics, followed by Mirzapur which finally unveiled its third season after a gap of four years. Post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us bagged the third spot, followed by Bigg Boss 17, and Panchayat which dropped its third season. The sixth spot went to the K-drama Queen of Tears, followed by another one called Marry My Husband. The eighth spot went to Kota Factory, followed by Bigg Boss 18 which is still ongoing and is hosted by Salman Khan. The 10th spot went to 3 Body Problem.

Apart from this, Heeramandi proudly holds the title of IMDb's #1 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024. Heeramandi stands as a true masterpiece, marking Sanjay Leela Bhansali's remarkable debut in the digital realm and a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series streaming in 190 countries on Netflix since May 1.