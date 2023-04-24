Shweta Tiwari starrer 'Main Hu Aparjita' completes 200 episodes

Producer Sukesh Motwani of Bodhitree Multimedia spoke about the successful run

Team 'Main Hu Aparjita'

'Main Hu Aparjita' which is led by Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil has completed 200 episodes. The crux of the series revolves around Aparajita, a doting mother of three beautiful daughters, her everyday struggles and more. The drama series also showcases how her husband is in love with another woman, portrayed by Shweta Gulati.

Producer Sukesh Motwani of Bodhitree Multimedia spoke about the successful run and said, "The drama series has connected really well with the audiences and has emerged as a huge success. The character of Aparajita serves as a role model for all women to be independent and how parenting needs to be done in this new age making sure the traditional value systems remain but at the same time keeping in tune with the modern societal changes. The star cast and crew have done a fantastic job and we as a production house are constantly focusing on bringing better quality content and make dynamic changes in the consumption of content."

The production house with a bulls-eye focus, is incorporating content that's appealing not just to a single set of audience but a wide spectrum with a wide variety of releases across various languages such as Hindi, Tamil, English, Gujarati and Marathi.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Eid release, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' In an interview with mid-day.com she had joked her dream date would be one where he mother cannot spy on her. Palak said, "It would be far away from my house so that my mom cannot lurk on me. It would be anywhere with a cozy setting because I love talking and understanding people. It would be an intimate place where we can talk with lots of food that I love."