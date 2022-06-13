Sriya Reddy: 'Suzhal- The Vortex' in a similar space as 'Baahubali', 'Jai Bhim'

Disclosing what got her to be a part of the series, actress Sriya Reddy, who plays one of the pivotal roles in the series, said, "I hugely appreciate and respect Gayatri and Pushkar's work and of course had to accept the offer."

Picture Courtesy: PR

Actress Sriya Reddy, who plays a cop called Regina in the eagerly-awaited investigative Tamil web series Suzhal - The Vortex that is to be streamed on Prime Video, believes the series is going to make history in many ways.

Disclosing what got her to be a part of the series, actress Sriya Reddy, who plays one of the pivotal roles in the series, said, "I hugely appreciate and respect Gayatri and Pushkar's work and of course had to accept the offer when they approached me. I absolutely loved their film 'Vikram Vedha' - the treatment and the narrative. I can imagine 'Suzhal - The Vortex' having the same touch.

"More than us being excited, it's a first for everybody. 'Suzhal' is going to make history in many ways. It is the first Tamil Original Series on OTT to have such a reach, across 240 countries and territories in over 30 languages!

