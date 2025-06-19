Breaking News
The Hunt- The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Where and when to watch political thriller based on true events

Updated on: 19 June,2025 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, a gripping political thriller based on the bestselling book Ninety Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra

The Hunt- The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Where and when to watch political thriller based on true events

Amit Sial in The Hunt- The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination

Sony LIV in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, bring this extraordinary true story to the screen in The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, a gripping political thriller based on the bestselling book Ninty Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra.

The Hunt- The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination trailer


Dropping an exciting preview of the forthcoming series, Sony LIV penned on their official Instagram handle, "The assassination that shook the nation. The manhunt that stunned the world. The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, streaming from 4th July on Sony LIV. #TheHuntOnSonyLIV."


The video showed that before the assassination, there was a death threat for Rajiv Gandhi which was ignored. Later, it dives into the investigation that followed the assassination, in which a lot of fingers were raised all across in an attempt to establish accountability for the incident.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

The preview further indicates that SIT (Special Investigation Team) was on the lookout for someone who was working closely with the suicide bomber.

It remains to be seen how much artistic liberty has been taken while making the show.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21st, 1991, during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a female suicide bomber who was a member of the banned Sri Lankan Tamil separatist rebel organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

About the political thriller series

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, and co-written with Rohit Banawalikar and Sriram Rajan, the series delves deep into a world of espionage, blurred loyalties, intelligence breakdowns, and the sheer human cost of justice.A Riveting Ensemble Cast Includes: Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid as Amit Verma, (SP-CBI), Bhagavathi Perumal as Ragothaman (DSP-CBI), Danish Iqbal as Amod Kanth (DIG-CBI), Girish Sharma as, Radhavinod Raju (DIG-CBI), Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran (NSG Commando)Along with Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, Gouri Menon, and others.

Talking about the show, actor Amit Sial shares, "This isn’t just a crime procedural drama; it’s about how invisible hands shape history. The role challenged me to explore the darkest corners of power, grief, and justice. I’m honored to portray a character rooted in truth and resilience."

The Hunt, The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case streaming from 4th July only on Sony LIV. 

