Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Tim Allens The Santa Clauses is coming up with another season deets inside

Tim Allen's 'The Santa Clauses' is coming up with another season, deets inside

Updated on: 16 December,2022 02:49 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who originally played Santa Claus (Scott Calvin) and Mrs Claus (Carole) in the 'The Santa Clause' movies, respectively, star in the television series

Tim Allen's 'The Santa Clauses' is coming up with another season, deets inside

Tim Allen. Pic/AFP


Tim Allen's Christmas comedy television series 'The Santa Clauses' is coming up with another season at Disney Plus.


According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the news comes as the streamer debuts the finale of Season 1, which launched in November.



Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who originally played Santa Claus (Scott Calvin) and Mrs Claus (Carole) in the 'The Santa Clause' movies, respectively, star in the television series.


Scott has been Santa Claus for almost thirty years in Season 1, but his Santa magic fades as the holiday's appeal wanes. Scott tries to balance the demands of his profession with taking care of his family. Scott considers giving up his role as Santa Claus after learning there is a way to do so and finding a deserving successor so he can focus on being a better father and spouse.

Also Read: Eddie Murphy to be feted with Cecil B DeMille Award

According to Variety, along with Richard Baker, Kevin Hench, Richard Allen, Rick Messina, and Jason Winer of Small Dog Picture Company, Jack Burditt acts as the show's creator and executive producer. The studio is called 20th Television.

The Santa Clause, the franchise's 1994 debut film, starred Mitchell as Carol in the 2002 follow-up, 'The Santa Clause 2.' In 2006, 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,' the third film, appeared.

Also Read: Go Christmas shopping! Here are eight places in Bandra that will woo you

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Disney Plus Hotstar christmas Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK