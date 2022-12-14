Solve a puzzle to help Santa Claus deliver gifts this Christmas in Mumbai

Get into the festive mood with a puzzle-solving event and make delivering gifts easier for the bearded man in the red suit

Representation pic

With Christmas just around the corner, it is a good time to ring in the cheer in every possible way. The folks at Pen Paper Scissors, who are known for their interactive activities and ideas, have got into the mix with a puzzle that maps out Santa Claus’s route this year. The route includes a visit to nine houses where he has to deliver presents.



Reena Pradhan

“It is common to come across traditional puzzles that require out-of-the-box thinking. But we want to promote social interactions among friends and family members by engaging them in a competitive activity that will not just be interactive and challenging, but will also promote development of skills such as teamwork, time management, creativity, and problem-solving,” shared Reena Pradhan, the platform’s founder.

At the session, participants will have to solve puzzle pieces scribbled across seven pages of Santa’s lost diary. Using their skills, the participants need to answer the seven questions correctly within the allotted time. “The festive season is to spend time with family and friends rather than with technology and social media apps. And what could be better than an opportunity to solve puzzles without having to pay a registration fee and being eligible to win a prize along with people who matter to you?” she signs off.

On: December 17; 7 pm

At: Online

Log on to: insider.in

