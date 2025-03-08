Just because the date is April 1, it's not an April Fool's prank but a fact that your favorite WWE will soon stream exclusively on an OTT platform

WWE on an OTT platform? Hell yeah!!! The nostalgia, the childhood memories, and the fun are all set to come to Netflix starting from April 1, 2025. And worry not—just because the date is April 1, it's not an April Fool's prank but a fact that your favorite WWE will soon stream exclusively on an OTT platform.

Created for fans and presented live and in living color, Netflix steps into the ring with WWE, showcasing serialized storytelling and high-adrenaline action three times a week (Raw, NXT, and SmackDown), 52 weeks a year. Blending the best of scripted content with unpredictable live entertainment, members in India will also enjoy live Hindi commentary.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a special announcement video welcoming Indian fans to the “Netflix era.”

Through this partnership, WWE fans in India will have seamless and immersive access to all WWE programming. This streaming will also feature new and exclusive archival content from the WWE vault, along with the ability to stream live or on demand.

With a devoted wrestling fanbase, India has been one of WWE’s most engaged international markets. Are you ready? WWE streams live in India from April 1.

ABOUT WWE:

WWE®️ is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience.

WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment across its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners, including NBCUniversal, The CW, and Netflix.

In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming, and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, except in select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.