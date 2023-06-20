All You Can Street's fashion and cultural expo to take place in Mumbai from June 23 - June 25

Apart from fashion and music, there will also be experiences such as a runway show, dance performances, activities like DIY painting, fluid art, nail art, and panel discussions

The AYCS 2023 edition will bring you over 50 Indian homegrown fashion brands like Bluorng, Natty Garb, Huemn, Freakins and more. Photo Courtesy: All You Can Street

The three years of the Covid-19 pandemic did not allow many people to go out and enjoy themselves. However, now that things are better than before, there is a lot happening in Mumbai. If you love fashion, food and everything that revolves around arts and culture, then there are many different kinds of events in the city.

One of the many is All You Can Street (AYCS), which is all set to take over this weekend from June 23 - June 25 in Mumbai at Jio World Convention Centre. A carefully curated space, it will have many creative and engaging activities to celebrate culture in more ways than one. Popularly known as AYCS, it is an experience that brings together an array of cultural domains and provides a platform to the homegrown artists and fashion houses of India.

This year, it’s set to be bigger and better, promising an extraordinary transformation from last year’s impressive 38,000 sq ft to a sizable 55,000 sq ft capacity. The AYCS 2023 edition will bring you over 50 Indian homegrown fashion brands like Bluorng, Natty Garb, Huemn, Freakins and more. It will also have array of top music artists like Madstarbase, Citimall, The Grey Box, Be Bhumika, Rizz, Yashraj and Katopris among others. Get ready to groove with Trick Singh, Tansane, PrithviDotPSD, and Abhishek Gandhi, co-founder of AYCS himself.

Apart from fashion and music, there will also be experiences such as a runway show, dance performances, activities like DIY painting, fluid art, nail art, and panel discussions. That is not all because AYCS has also organised an origami flower installation featuring real flowers, a basketball court, and a VIP area done by Hennessey. For those who love experimenting with their hair, they can even try to get the freshest fades and innovative braids at the You Do You Hair Studio. There will also be a sustainability street at the event that will feature all sustainable brands for conscious buyers and environment enthusiasts.

The cost of a general ticket is Rs 999 onwards whereas the VIP ticket costs Rs 2,500 with unlimited access to alcohol and food and beverages for a day.