With Saleel Kulkarni's soothing music and Shubhankar Kulkarni's heartfelt vocals, 'Tum Jaao Mat…Raho' is like a gentle breeze of nostalgia, a conversation between two hearts, embodying the pure love of stolen glances and heartfelt conversations

Tum Jaao Mat…Raho is available on all leading music platforms. The official music video is now live on YouTube.

Listen to this article Artiste First brings to life a poem by Swanand Kirkare in their latest release ‘Tum Jaao Mat...Raho’ x 00:00

Remember the good old days when life seemed simpler and relationships felt genuine? A heartfelt poem crafted by the wordsmith Swanand Kirkire, now brought to life by Artiste First, offers a nostalgic journey back to a simpler time. With Saleel Kulkarni's soothing music and Shubhankar Kulkarni's heartfelt vocals, 'Tum Jaao Mat…Raho' is like a gentle breeze of nostalgia, a conversation between two hearts, embodying the pure love of stolen glances and heartfelt conversations.

‘Tum Jaao Mat...Raho’ unfolds as a heartwarming conversation between a couple. The song arrives as a breath of fresh air with touching lyrics like ‘Ek baat kahu…tum jaao mat yaar’. The song captures the magic of classical romance rooted in stolen glances, meaningful exchanges, and a yearning to just be near one another. Composed by Saleel Kulkarni, penned by Swanand Kirkire and sung by Shubhankar Kulkarni, ‘Tum Jaao Mat...Raho’ is a breezy tune that listeners of all generations will embrace with open arms. Another unique aspect of the song is the presence of singer Sharayu Date who lends her mesmerising voice for a very special word in the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saleel Kulkarni, a composer-singer celebrated for his enchanting melodies in Marathi cinema, recently won the 69th National Award for his film 'Ekda Kay Zala'. His son, Shubhankar Kulkarni, lends his unforgettable voice to 'Tum Jaao Mat...Raho'. With the lyrical talents of writing maestro Swanand Kirkire, this song is the perfect tune to travel back in time and get lost in the essence of old-school feelings.

Also Read: Post Malone expresses gratitude for collaboration with Taylor Swift on 'Fortnight'

‘Tum Jaao Mat...Raho’ boasts of a serene music video that acts as the soul of the song. Every frame in the video is a reflection of what the song is trying to convey. A celebration of stolen glances, unspoken words and simple love, the music video has a unique charm.

Talking about the song, Saleel Kulkarni said, “Tum Jaao Mat…Raho is a song that will reach our ears and hearts at the same time. I’ve always wanted to create a romantic tune that the older generation can relate to, and the younger generation can fall in love with, and that’s what we’ve tried to achieve. Shubhankar has felt each word of the song while singing it, and I am very excited to see how the audience reacts to this melody”.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Rohit Sobti, Founder, Artiste First, said, “We proudly present the child prodigy Shubhankar Kulkarni. You will be amazed at his singing talent at the age of 18. Artiste First has always been a platform that puts the artiste and their talent in front and centre. Saleel ji is a very respected figure in the music industry, and to be working with him along with his talented son and Swanandji is any music label’s dream come true moment. Tum Jaao Mat…Raho is beautiful because of its simplicity, and I think this tune will appeal to all kinds of listeners”.

Also Read: Faridkot: ‘The term ‘indie music’ doesn’t stand true anymore, it is just mainstream music’

Talking about penning lyrics for the melody, Swanand Kirkire said, “It’s always creatively satisfying to go back to the past and bring back some of its magic in a tune. What started as a poem in my mind is now a song for everyone to enjoy.Tum Jaao Mat…Raho will take every listener down memory lane and help them relive the era of uncluttered romance”.

Sharing his thoughts on the song, Shubhankar Kulkarni said, “Tum Jaao Mat…Raho is a tune that is very close to my heart. The opportunity to work with my father and Swanand ji for the same project is one any artist will feel humbled by. I also feel the simplicity and freshness of this song will win over the younger generation who generally aren’t used to such tracks”.

This April, if you are in the mood for something old school, tune into ‘Tum Jaao Mat, Raho’ and enjoy the musical journey.

Tum Jaao Mat…Raho is available on all leading music platforms. The official music video is now live on YouTube.

Also Read: Taylor Swift releases highly-anticipated 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department'