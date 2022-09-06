Asian Art Week: Experience the brilliance of Asian art this September through this online show

Christie's New York will be celebrating the Asian Art Week with nine auctions, five live and four online this month

Representative Image: iStock

If you wish to widen your interest and knowledge of art styles from different parts of the world, here's your chance to explore Asian art.

Christie's New York celebrates Asian Art Week with nine auctions, five live and four online. Explore this sweeping landscape of offerings, featuring fine Himalayan bronzes, samurai armor, Japanese swords and a selection of early ceramics, Imperial porcelain, huanghuali furniture, jade and hardstone carvings from China.

Encounter diverse artistic traditions, beginning with Indian court paintings, Tibetan art and fine woodblock prints by Toshusai Sharaku, Kitagawa Utamaro and Katsushika Hokusai. Discover how modern South Asian artists like Maqbool Fida Husain, Ram Kumar, Francis Newton Souza, Arpita Singh and Manjit Bawa interpret narrative figuration.

Experience a range of highlights from important private and institutional collections, including The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection, the T. Eugene Worrell Collection, the J. M. Hu Zande Lou Collection, the David Drabkin Collection, the Collection of Romi Lamba, The Ehime Bunkakan Collection, Kaisendo Museum Collection and others.

South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art

21 September 2022 | 12:30PM

This various-owner sale presents a significant group of works from South Asia and its diaspora in the 20th and 21st centuries. Highlights include remarkable early paintings by Ram Kumar, Maqbool Fida Husain, Francis Newton Souza, Vasudeo S. Gaitonde, George Keyt and Anwar Jalal Shemza, held for years in private collections and appearing at auction for the first time. Also included are exceptional works by Narayan Shridhar Bendre, Tyeb Mehta, Sayed Haider Raza, Jagdish Swaminathan and Krishen Khanna and important works on paper by Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Nasreen Mohamedi, Zarina and Bhupen Khakhar.

Centering the Figure: South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art from the Collection of Romi Lamba

21 September 2022 | 10:00AM

The significant collection from which this selection is drawn was assembled over the last thirty years by Romi Lamba and his wife Sagiri, longtime collectors, supporters and patrons of the arts based in Hong Kong. Highlights include important paintings of Arpita Singh, Manjit Bawa, Anjolie Ela Menon and Jogen Chowdhury, largely unseen in public and appearing at auction for the first time. Also included in the catalogue is an exceptional collection of contemporary Indian photography by artists such as Dayanita Singh, Pushpamala N. and Vivan Sundaram, and contemporary negotiations with figuration by Anju Dodiya, Atul Dodiya, Jitish Kallat and Ravinder Reddy among other artists.

Japanese and Korean Art

20 September 2022 | 10AM

Our diverse offerings of Japanese and Korean art are highlighted by an array of important arms and armor of the samurai, including rare Japanese swords from the Kaisendo Museum. Other highlights include, fine woodblock prints by Toshusai Sharaku, Kitagawa Utamaro and Katsushika Hokusai from private and museum collections; innovative Japanese modern and contemporary art by Shinoda Toko, Suda Kokuta and Iwasaki Eri; exceptional lacquerware, sculptures, paintings, screens and important Korean works of art and paintings.

The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection

21 September 2022 | 8:30AM

The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection, comprises works of art from across the Himalayas and South Asia. Noted scholars in the fields of Buddhism and Asian art history, Susan L. Huntington and her late husband, John C. Huntington, made immeasurable contributions to the field over the course of four decades as professors at The Ohio State University. Many of the works in their collection are published in their seminal publications, including The Circle of Bliss and Leaves from the Bodhi Tree, representing their passion and interest in every work they collected. Highlights from the collection include a fifteenth-sixteenth-century Tibetan Vajravali mandala painting, an inscribed Pala-period stele of standing Buddha, and an idyllic painting from the late eighteenth-century 'Bharany' Ramayana series. Further works from this collection will be offered in a concurrent online sale, Indian and Himalayan Art Online featuring The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection.

Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art

22 - 23 September 2022 | 8:30AM

This sale features works from important private collections and institutions such as the J. M. Hu Zande Lou Collection, the T. Eugene Worrell Collection, the David Drabkin Collection, and the Ehime Bunkakan Museum. Highlights of the sale include a very rare and large gilt-decorated Yongzheng-mark-and-period celadon-glazed vase, ganlanping; a rare and important Yuan dynasty molded and biscuit-reserved Longquan celadon octagonal vase, meiping; a rare Yongzheng mark-and-period Ge-type vase from an important private collection; a very rare huanghuali round-corner tapered cabinet from an important private New York collection; a rare pair of Qianlong mark-and-period green jade gu-form vases from a Hong Kong collector, and a selection of rank badges from the David Hugus Collection.

Japanese and Korean Art Online

14-27 September 2022 | Online

This season's Japanese and Korean Art online offers our selections over diverse genres. From a Kamakura Period sculpture to a Joseon Dynasty two-tier chest, this auction presents an exciting set of armor, woodblock prints including a fine selection of surimono and works by Harunobu, Hiroshige and Hasui; edition works by Shinoda Toko; selections of paintings, sagemono, sculptures.

Thoughts Across the Waters: Asian Art from the David Drabkin Collection

14-28 September 2022 | Online

Christie's is honored to present the dedicated online auction Thoughts Across The Waters: Asian Art From the David Drabkin Collection taking place during Asian Art Week in New York on 14-28 September. The collection was assembled over decades by David Drabkin, spanning major dynasties and across a wide range of media including primarily Chinese works of art, Chinese paintings and Japanese art. Highlights include a 16th century monumental landscape attributed to Wang Shichang, a Jichimu corner leg table and Kano School screens, as a testament to the collector's unfailing curiosity and wide-ranging interests.

Indian & Himalayan featuring The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection

14-28 September 2022 | Online

This fall, Christie's presents Indian and Himalayan Art Online featuring The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection. Headlining the sale is the John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection, which will include a large selection of Tibetan paintings and Indian and Himalayan works of art collected by the noted scholars over the course of their career. The sale with also include property from other esteemed private collections, including a vast offering of Indian court paintings, South Asian sculpture, fine Himalayan bronzes, and Tibetan paintings. With estimates ranging between $600 and $120,000, this sale presents opportunities for both burgeoning and established collectors. Highlights from The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection will also be offered in a live sale on 21 September.

Art of China Online

14-29 September 2022 | Online

This season's Art of China online features a diverse selection, from ceramics and jades to textiles and landscape paintings. Highlights of the sale include a pair of huali-inset boxwood square stands, an embroidered midnight-blue silk Daoist robe, and a large blue and white 'phoenix and qilin' jar, as well as rank badges from the David Hugus collection.

Also read: How ‘Zollywood’ explores the zest of Vidarbha’s lesser-known zhadipatti theatre

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 3 + 8 Submit Request