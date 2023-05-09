'Calm Down' singer Rema on his song being in Barack Obama's playlist: 'I was like how did my song travel to the White House'

In an exclusive interview with Mid-day Online, Rema spoke about many things and one of them was the Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper's reaction when his song 'Iron Man' appeared on former US President Barack Obama's summer playlist in 2019 and again in 2022

Divine Ikubor, popularly known by his stage name, Rema, has arrived in Mumbai and how! Popular for 'Calm Down', one of the most viral songs on the internet right now, the Nigerian singer-songwriter is in India for his first ever 'Calm Down India Tour'. The 23-year-old who recently celebrated his birthday is a picture of humility but also realises how talented he is, and wants to showcase that through his Afrobeats music, which he classifies as 'Afrorave', through his debut album, 'Rave & Roses'.

In an exclusive interview with Mid-day Online at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, he delved into different areas of his music and life. Undoubtedly, he also spoke about the time his song 'Iron Man' appeared on former US President Barack Obama's summer playlist in 2019, one of the early highlights of his five-year-old career, and it was followed by 'Calm Down' in 2022. "I was surprised because I was like how did my song travel to the White House," he shares, adding, "That just shows what good music can do."

It is understandable because not long before 'Calm Down', the Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper shot to fame with his song 'Dumebi'. Rema willingly believes in promotion and pushing a record, however, he says it gets to a point when singers push a really bad record and it doesn't go as far. However, he depends on the power of good music.

"At that time, a different song was going viral but Barack Obama picked a song that wasn't going viral that just shows his taste for good music. Good music helped me get that far. It shows how much my songs have travelled at the elite stage of my career, and it has been recognised by ex-Presidents like Barack Obama."

