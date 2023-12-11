Cultural event in Mumbai: Artists and doctors join hands to celebrate health and wellbeing

The evening promises to be a captivating blend of fashion, music, and Indian traditions, all to make a positive impact on individuals' well-being

Renowned Designer Vikram Phadnis will be walking the ramp with the diabetes patients who lost a part of their lower limbs due to diabetic neuropathy, delivering messages of resilience and showcasing support for Indian weaves.

Rang De Neela is all set for its upcoming event that celebrates the powerful connection between arts, health, and philanthropy. This unique evening promises to be a brief, yet impactful experience, filled with joy, Indian traditions, music, fashion, and a collective effort to make a positive impact on individuals' well-being on December 17, 2023 at NCPA, Mumbai. It is a time for enjoyment and an opportunity to explore the meaningful links between creativity and well-being. The event will have participants performing various activities that showcase how art can enhance health and contribute to overall wellness.



One of the highlights of the evening is the ‘Walk of Confidence’ by women living with diabetes and lower limb amputation. Renowned Designer Vikram Phadnis will be walking the ramp with the diabetes patients who lost a part of their lower limbs due to diabetic neuropathy, delivering messages of resilience and showcasing support for Indian weaves. There are 12 patients and 12 doctors participating in the Walk of Confidence



Additionally, the event will feature a book launch ‘Art Prescription’, a yearbook on Rang De Neela, featuring 28 compelling stories on the intersectional domain of arts and health.



Further, the event has two genres of performing arts; first, a stand-up comedy set and ventriloquism act promoting Indian Weaves; second, a musical fusion rock concert that connects us to our roots. This electrifying musical performance will showcase how music can invigorate the spirit, uplift the mood, and contribute to an overall sense of well-being. The fusion of different musical genres will create a memorable experience for all attendees.



To conclude the night on a high note, there will be an auction cum toast held at the magnificent Flamboyant located at the WTC. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive sarees that have been woven by an artist and a doctor together, with proceeds going towards a charitable cause. This unique auction is not just a chance to acquire fantastic items but also an opportunity to contribute to a greater cause.



"We are excited to bring together the worlds of arts and health in this unique celebration. The evening promises to be a captivating blend of fashion, music, and Indian traditions, all to make a positive impact on individuals' well-being. Through concerts, exhibitions, and various artistic endeavours, Rang De Neela strives to create an immersive experience that not only entertains but also contributes to the well-being of society and improves the health literacy levels in individuals," said Dr Ami Shah, co-founder of Zandra Healthcare.



"Through this event, we aim to create a platform where art and health intersect, fostering a stronger connection between the two. This event showcases our commitment to promoting well-being through various artistic expressions, including a fashion show, book launch, and a musical fusion rock concert. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to make a difference and invite our supporters to join us for this special evening, The Blue Auction is our annual exhibition-cum-auction event, a unique platform that showcases art that is co-created by both artists and doctors. This collaborative effort not only provides a platform for artists but also serves a charitable cause, with the proceeds from the auction benefiting various charitable initiatives. In 2023, we are proud to present 13 distinct weaves of India during the Blue Auction, and the auction proceeds will be dedicated to supporting the Armed Forces Funds. The auction will be held at the Flamboyant after the Rang De Neela concert,” said Dr Rajiv Kovil, co-founder of the Rang De Neela Initiative.



Day and Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai

Time: 5:00 pm onwards

