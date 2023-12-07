From comedy to Christmas bazaar: Three exciting things to do in Mumbai

If you're looking for exciting things to do in Mumbai in December, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Lucky Ali to perform in Mumbai on December 24

We scoured the length and breadth of Mumbai to curate a list of three exciting things to do in Mumbai:

Christmas at Khotachiwadi

Kick off the festive season with a Christmas Bazaar bringing the best kind of cheer for the season. Explore exotic items by locals at Khotachiwadi who will be exhibiting items like Parsi Gara embroidery, slow fashion, handmade bags, coal-fired traditional home-style Maharashtrian food and much more.

Get your hands on targeted and result-oriented supplements through sugar-free dark chocolate and gummies by CAIM. Also, do not forget to get your hands on Christmas bakes, light bites, hot chocolate and mulled wine.

When: December 9-10, 11am-7pm

Where: Khotachiwadi, Giragum

O Sanam

Lucky Ali will be performing in Mumbai to charm the audience with his soulful music. Brace yourself for his first-ever indoor live concert and an evening of enchanting melodies on the 24th of December, 2023, at Nesco Centre, Hall 4, Goregaon, Mumbai, starting at 6:30 PM. This landmark event promises an intimate setting, creating a unique connection between Lucky Ali and his audience.

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 6:30pm onwards

Where: NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai

'Claps Club'

Nesco Limited unveils the first edition of ‘Claps Club’ which is a fusion of poetry and comedy nights. This one-of-a-kind event promises to engage audiences with extraordinary performances featuring live performances by a diverse and talented lineup of artists.

Poetry night highlights (December 8th):

Immerse yourself in the poetic brilliance of Sid Warrier, Vanika Sangtani, Amandeep Singh, Gunjan Saini and the charming host, Helly Shah. Let their heartfelt verses, relatable stories and inspiring words create a captivating atmosphere.

Comedy night extravaganza (December 15th):

Laugh your heart out with renowned stand-up comedians Urjita Wani, Aditya Gundeti, Mandar Bhide, Piyush Sharma and Aarya Babbar. Their rib-tickling performances promise an evening filled with joy and amusement.

More laughter (December 16th):

Enjoy another night of humor with comedians Deep Vaidya, Chirayu Mistry, Manan Desai, and Om Bhatt. Let their comedic talents lighten the mood and leave you in splits.

Closing night (December 17th):

End the extravaganza on a high note with the comedic brilliance of Shaurya Tyagi, Sid Shetty, Abish Mathew, and Supriya Joshi. This promises to be a night of laughter and entertainment to remember.

When: December 8, 15, 16 and 17

Where: NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai