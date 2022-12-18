Coffee shops increase your creativity and efficiency

It triggers a stimuli response to get work done, which automatically makes you finish work faster. Since you are sitting at a place, not your home, you are less likely to procrastinate and finish up the work, you feel more focused regardless of the buzz of noise outside

Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock

With work from home culture gaining popularity, there has been a rise in co-working spaces and professionals, freelancers, and remote workers flocking to their nearest coffee shop that offers decent Wi-Fi and coffee. "Variety is the spice of life, whoever said this understood the need to break away from the monotony of every day," says Sanjay Singha, co-founder of GetOut App.

But have you ever wondered why? Why would anyone want to get out of their comfort zone, even while working out of the office? Spend money on endless cups of coffee and sit amid the everyday buzz. It's because studies claim that people feel more productive at a coffee shop.

"It triggers a stimuli response to get work done, which automatically makes you finish work faster. Since you are sitting at a place, not your home, you are less likely to procrastinate and finish up the work, you feel more focused regardless of the buzz of noise outside," adds Sanjay.

Wondering why would you not go to the office instead? Well, blame the overall formal environment, strict schedule, and a fixed time to come and leave. Sanjay says, "Coffee shops thus become the best of both worlds. A place where you can leave at your own leisure, work without being micro-managed, and have no distractions from your home."

One can also look at the mellow sounds and buzz of restaurants similar to the role played by white noise. The same reason some people tend to plug in earphones or play white noise while sleeping, studying or doing chores. When a group of people are working with their macs out, you tend to work in the same manner as well. You get the feel of a workplace that is not your home without the added burden of office.

The need to escape the dull 9-5 routine of doing the same things over and again in different forms takes us on a journey to explore quaint cafes that serve hot brewing coffee. This need to escape, take a break, and get a change of scenery can also be looked at as one of the biggest motivating factors to come and work from cafes. This breath of fresh air automatically relaxes making you more productive.

Also Read: Me-time Fridays? Here’s what HR professionals and employees have to say about four-day work week

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever