The festival, that will begin on September 7 will last for ten days. During Ganeshotsav, people bring Ganesh idols home and perform different rituals like puja and aarti

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 is round the corner. One of the most revered festivals in India, it is celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi (fourth days) of the Shukla paksh (bright fortnight) of the Bhadrapad month, which usually falls in the month of August or September according to the Gregorian calendar. The festivities, that will begin on September 7 will last for ten days. During Ganeshotsav, people bring Ganesh idols home and perform different rituals like puja, aarti, etc.

Essentials for Ganesh Chaturthi

From puja samagri to decorations, here are some essentials one must have to welcome Bappa home and celebrate the festival.

Ganesh idol – Some people worship the Ganesh idol already at home, while others bring special idols home during this time. Some even prepare the idols themselves using clay or other eco-friendly materials.

Platform/Pedestal – The Ganesh idol is usually placed on a platform, that can be made of wood or metal, and covered with a cloth.

Decorations – Various decorative items can be used to elevate the area around the Ganesh idol. These include flowers, garlands (toran), lights, rangolis and other items.

Offerings – One must also have all the items that are to be offered to Lord Ganesh as a sign of devotion. These can include flowers, prasad, etc.

Puja samagri – Different people use different puja samagri as per their rituals.

Puja Samagri for Ganesh Chaturthi

Here is the puja samagri list for the festivities. These items are commonly used in performing the rituals, but can vary from household to household.

Red or yellow cloth to cover the platform

Puja thali

Flowers (common ones include red hibiscus and marigold)

Modak , laddoo and other sweets

, laddoo and other sweets Durva grass, which is a key offering

Panchamrit (milk, ghee, curd, honey, sugar)

Akshat (rice)

Fruits

Incense sticks (agarbatti)

Diya (for aarti)

Camphor (for aarti)

Vermillion (Kumkum/sindoor)

Turmeric powder (haldi)

Kalash (usually made of copper or brass)

Clean water for various rituals

Paan leaf

The most auspicious time to perform the Ganesh Chaturthi puja on September 7 is during the Madhyahna hour, which normally lasts from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. This period is seen to be auspicious since Lord Ganesha is said to have been born during it.

