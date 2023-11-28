Are you looking to give your house a winter makeover? We’ve got multifaceted experts to help you elevate your home in time for the holiday season

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Embrace the chill: Expert hacks to prep your home this winter x 00:00

As winter approaches, it's time to transform your living space into a warm and stylish haven that not only withstands the chill but also embraces the season in all its glory. From cozy textures to chic decor, there are numerous ways to prep your home for winter in style and embrace the chill. Let's explore a few tips and insights from different people from different walks of life, who make the most with the least at home, in these colder months.

1. Warm textures and layered comfort:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Embrace the winter blues by introducing warm textures and layered comfort to your home," suggests Dr. Shizni Mehta Jerath, an interior designer. Swap out lightweight summer fabrics for cozy throws, plush cushions and soft rugs.

Choose rich, deep colors like burgundy, navy, and forest green to create an inviting atmosphere. “I also tend to invest in a good mattress and pillow cover as they help in maintaining the temperature” informs Jerath.

2. Statement lighting for ambiance:

Homeowner Sushmita Ambastha, advises, "Upgrade your lighting fixtures to create a cozy ambiance. Consider statement pendant lights or chic table lamps that not only illuminate but also add a touch of elegance to your space. Warm-toned bulbs can mimic the soft glow of a winter sunset."

3. Festive centerpieces and seasonal decor:

Sarah – the lifestyle blogger from Lucknow informs, "Deck your halls with festive centerpieces and seasonal decor. Incorporate elements like pinecones, twigs and metallic accents for a touch of glamour. A well-designed centerpiece can instantly elevate your space for the winter season. It's surprising how often you find such products in local stores. Aminabad and Hazratganj Market in Lucknow is our favorite spot "

4. Smart temperature control:

Tech enthusiast, Pranav Singh, emphasises the importance of smart home solutions. "Invest in a smart thermostat to control your home's temperature efficiently. Set it to warm up just before you arrive home, ensuring a cozy welcome without unnecessary energy consumption.”

5. Indoor greenery for freshness:

Reena Dutta, a teacher from New Delhi, advocates for indoor greenery. "Introduce winter-friendly plants like poinsettias, succulents or a Christmas cactus to add a touch of nature to your interiors. Not only do they enhance aesthetics, but they also contribute to indoor air quality."

6. Cozy reading nooks:

Blesson Joseph, Head of E-Commerce at mysleepyhead.com, suggests creating a cozy reading nook. "Winter is the perfect time to indulge in a good book. Arrange a comfortable reading corner with a soft recliner, warm throw and good lighting. It's a stylish way to spend those chilly evenings.”

Preparing your home for the winter season can be a stylish and enjoyable endeavor. By incorporating warm textures, statement lighting, festive decor and smart home solutions, you can create a space that not only withstands the cold but also embraces the beauty of winter.