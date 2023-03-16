Breaking News
Exchange old books for new at the Lucknow Book Fair

Updated on: 16 March,2023 08:46 PM IST  |  Lucknow
Several famous publishers and booksellers like Amar Chitra Katha, National Book Trust, Osho Tapovan, UP Hindi Sansthan and Rampur Raza Library will be a part of the fair

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The 10th edition of the Lucknow Book Fair (LBF) this year, will have a unique feature -- it will give customers an option to exchange their books with new ones at a nominal cost, apart from also buying new ones.


The book fair will be held from March 17-26.



Spread in 10,000 square feet waterproof and air-cooled hanger, the book fair will house about 30 book stalls.


Several famous publishers and booksellers like Amar Chitra Katha, National Book Trust, Osho Tapovan, UP Hindi Sansthan and Rampur Raza Library will be a part of the fair.

Convenor of the LBF, Manoj Chandel, said that the fair, which intends to give bibliophiles an opportunity to update their book shelves, will offer free entry.

"The main idea behind providing people an opportunity to exchange their old books is to help them get new ones at an affordable price. For the book exchange the visitors will be required to speak to the organisers," said Chandel.

The theme of the fair being held in Lucknow is the G20 summit. Various cultural programmes and youth related competitions on the theme will be organised during the fair.

This year, the city residents will also be able to connect with Indian Book Market, which is a free platform launched by a chest specialist from Bhatinda, Dr Surinder Kansala, to connect publishers, sellers, writers, cartoonists, artistes, photographers and buyers with each other.

