From International Thalassemia Day to some easy Mango cocktail and mocktail recipes, we bring to you a short summary of our past week’s top six feature stories that make up for an interesting Sunday read

Mid-day features team has curated a list of top six feature stories to make up for your Sunday indulgence. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article From fashion to health and summer coolers, here is a roundup of our top feature stories this week x 00:00

This week we opened our feature stories with International Thalassemia Day raising awareness about it. Even though India has the technical know-how, and means of treatment, the blood disorder often goes undetected due to lack of awareness, and screenings. We asked a health expert, important questions about Thalassemia to deepen our understanding.

Although it had been quite some time that popular celebrities across the world walked down the red carpet, we were still not over the stunning looks that each one of them donned; we are sure you weren’t too. We took our chance and spoke to a hairdo expert to run us down our top five favourite hairdos straight from the red carpet.

The conversation around mental health has been gaining traction over the past decade, however, the level of awareness around it is still poor. Being aware and literate about mental health and its importance is the need of the hour. For this purpose, we spoke to a psychologist who explained what mental health literacy means, highlighted its crucial importance and discussed ways to cultivate it.

Meghan Trainor recently opened up about her struggles with intercourse due to an underlying condition called Vaginismus. Given the ongoing stigma associated with sexual conditions, Trainor’s candid confession has come as a win for women who are suffering silently. But what is Vaginismus? We had an obstetrician and gynaecologist explain to us in detail about this condition and its treatment.

India boasts of a wide variety of mangoes including Alphonso, Kesar and Totapuri that many of us love feasting on during this time of the year. Over the years people have innovated with the fruit to not only make non-alcoholic but also alcoholic drinks. We approached a mixologist who shares with us some simple mango mocktails and cocktails recipes to try at home.

Finally, we ended the week celebrating World Cocktail Day. On the occasion, we spoke to an industry veteran and spirits trainer who to get insights into the fun process of preparing a clarified cocktail.

Here is a complete list of our feature stories

International Thalassemia Day: Everything you need to know about thalassemia





The World Health Organisation estimates 7 to 8 per cent of the global population to be carriers of beta thalassemia. On International Thalassemia Day, a city expert answers important questions to deepen our understanding of the inherited blood disorder. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Read More

Expert guide to recreate 5 iconic hairstyles from Met Gala 2023





From Alia Bhatt’s half-up, half-down signature hairdo to Kendal Jenner’s razor-sharp ponytail, we give you easy steps to whip up 5 memorable hairstyles from Met Gala 2023. Photo Courtesy: iStock



Read More



Why is mental health literacy important?





Expert outlines the importance of mental health literacy, and suggests how we can pursue it. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Read More

What is Vaginismus? Meghan Trainor opens up about discomfort during coitus





On her recent podcast Workin’ On It, American pop star Meghan Trainor confesses a health condition that makes intercourse painful. Medical experts decode Vaginismus, a health ailment that impacts more women than studies have revealed. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Read More

Want to sip on mango coolers? Follow these 10 innovative recipes to make unique drinks with the fruit





With mercurial temperatures, it is probably the best time to have a chilled cooler and it gets better because the summer season boasts of mangoes. While the ‘King of Fruits’ can be used for sweet and savoury dishes, one shouldn’t miss out on adding them to refreshing mocktails and cocktails. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Read More

World Cocktail Day: Decoding India’s growing obsession with clarified cocktails





Reputed mixologists and industry experts help us chart the growing popularity of clarified cocktails, what makes them tick, and share a DIY recipe for you to try. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Read More

Also Read: ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema brings Afrobeats to Mumbai with his "Rema Party" on his India tour