Whip up these easy and refreshing cocktails to beat the heat

A simple and fresh recipe uniting Hennessy Very Special with the exotic flavour combination of mango and basil
Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock
World Cocktail Day is just around the corner & what better way to celebrate than with some delicious & easy to make cocktails? Whether you're a professional mixologist or a home bartender, these cocktail recipes are sure to impress your guests & make for an unforgettable World Cocktail Day!
Mango Basil Lemonade:
A simple and fresh recipe uniting Hennessy Very Special with the exotic flavour combination of mango and basil.
Ingredients:
Hennessy Very Special 40 ml
Fresh lemon juice 30 ml
Mango puree 15 ml
Simple syrup 15 ml
Top with soda 1
Method:
1. Shake all liquid except club soda in a cocktail shaker.
2. Strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice.
3. Top with club soda and garnish with a basil leaf and a lemon wheel.
French 75
The combination of Hennessy Very Special and champagne always co-exists tastefully. Learn how to make this time-tested recipe with Hennessy master mixologist, Jordan Bushell.
Ingredients:
Hennessy Hennessy Very Special 40 ml
Simple syrup 15 ml
Fresh Lemon Juice 25 ml
Top with sparkling wine or champagne 1
Lemon Twist 1
Method:
1. Build directly into a flute glass
2. Top with Champagne & garnish with a lemon twist.
A long night in Madrid
A slightly roasted spicy note comes through with a dry slightly sweet finish. No need to be in Madrid to enjoy this drink.
Ingredients:
Hennessy Very Special 40 ml
Madeira 25 ml
Grade A maple syrup 8 ml
Angostura bitters 4 dashes
Egg white 1
Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate 1
Method:
1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.
2. Then add ice and shake to chill.
3. Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave cocoa nibs or dark chocolate over the top.
Chandon state of mind
A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China
Ingredients:
Chandon Brut 150 ml
Lychee Juice 30 ml
Ginger Syrup 7 ml
Lime Juice 5 ml
Orange Blossom Water 1 spray
Orange Peel Twist for garnish
Fresh Basil for garnish
Edible Flower for garnish
Method:
1. Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime, and Orange Blossom.
2. Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut.
LA Favorite
Ingredients:
Benedictine 110ml
Lemon Juice 15ml
Honey Syrup 15ml
Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial 75ml
Method:
1. Add the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
2. Shake with cubed ice and strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne
Imperial 1869
Ingredients:
Agave Syrup 5ml
Grapefruit Bitters 2 Dashes
Orange Flower Water 1 Dash
Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne 100ml
Method:
1. Pour all the ingredients into the coupe glass and top with Champagne.
2. Garnish with edible flowers.
Also Read: Mumbai Food: 5 cocktail recipes inspired by Old Monk
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever