Whip up these easy and refreshing cocktails to beat the heat

World Cocktail Day is just around the corner & what better way to celebrate than with some delicious & easy to make cocktails? Whether you're a professional mixologist or a home bartender, these cocktail recipes are sure to impress your guests & make for an unforgettable World Cocktail Day!

Mango Basil Lemonade:

A simple and fresh recipe uniting Hennessy Very Special with the exotic flavour combination of mango and basil.

Ingredients:

Hennessy Very Special 40 ml

Fresh lemon juice 30 ml

Mango puree 15 ml

Simple syrup 15 ml

Top with soda 1

Method:

1. Shake all liquid except club soda in a cocktail shaker.

2. Strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice.

3. Top with club soda and garnish with a basil leaf and a lemon wheel.

French 75

The combination of Hennessy Very Special and champagne always co-exists tastefully. Learn how to make this time-tested recipe with Hennessy master mixologist, Jordan Bushell.

Ingredients:

Hennessy Hennessy Very Special 40 ml

Simple syrup 15 ml

Fresh Lemon Juice 25 ml

Top with sparkling wine or champagne 1

Lemon Twist 1

Method:

1. Build directly into a flute glass

2. Top with Champagne & garnish with a lemon twist.

A long night in Madrid

A slightly roasted spicy note comes through with a dry slightly sweet finish. No need to be in Madrid to enjoy this drink.

Ingredients:

Hennessy Very Special 40 ml

Madeira 25 ml

Grade A maple syrup 8 ml

Angostura bitters 4 dashes

Egg white 1

Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate 1

Method:

1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.

2. Then add ice and shake to chill.

3. Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave cocoa nibs or dark chocolate over the top.

Chandon state of mind

A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China

Ingredients:

Chandon Brut 150 ml

Lychee Juice 30 ml

Ginger Syrup 7 ml

Lime Juice 5 ml

Orange Blossom Water 1 spray

Orange Peel Twist for garnish

Fresh Basil for garnish

Edible Flower for garnish

Method:

1. Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime, and Orange Blossom.

2. Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut.

LA Favorite

Ingredients:

Benedictine 110ml

Lemon Juice 15ml

Honey Syrup 15ml

Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial 75ml

Method:

1. Add the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

2. Shake with cubed ice and strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne

Imperial 1869

Ingredients:

Agave Syrup 5ml

Grapefruit Bitters 2 Dashes

Orange Flower Water 1 Dash

Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne 100ml

Method:

1. Pour all the ingredients into the coupe glass and top with Champagne.

2. Garnish with edible flowers.

