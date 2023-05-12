Breaking News
Maharashtra political row: Sena factions promise more action
IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’
Mumbai: Year on, fire brigade still looking for suitable drone
Maharashtra political row: Verdict brings a lot more to the Shinde-BJP table
Mumbai: All Aaditya’s allegations are ‘baseless’, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Whip up these easy and refreshing cocktails to beat the heat

Whip up these easy and refreshing cocktails to beat the heat

Updated on: 12 May,2023 02:20 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

A simple and fresh recipe uniting Hennessy Very Special with the exotic flavour combination of mango and basil

Whip up these easy and refreshing cocktails to beat the heat

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article
Whip up these easy and refreshing cocktails to beat the heat
x
00:00

World Cocktail Day is just around the corner & what better way to celebrate than with some delicious & easy to make cocktails? Whether you're a professional mixologist or a home bartender, these cocktail recipes are sure to impress your guests & make for an unforgettable World Cocktail Day!


Mango Basil Lemonade:



A simple and fresh recipe uniting Hennessy Very Special with the exotic flavour combination of mango and basil.


Ingredients:
Hennessy Very Special 40 ml 
Fresh lemon juice 30 ml 
Mango puree 15 ml 
Simple syrup 15 ml 
Top with soda 1

Method:
1. Shake all liquid except club soda in a cocktail shaker.
2. Strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice.
3. Top with club soda and garnish with a basil leaf and a lemon wheel.

French 75
The combination of Hennessy Very Special and champagne always co-exists tastefully. Learn how to make this time-tested recipe with Hennessy master mixologist, Jordan Bushell.

Ingredients:
Hennessy Hennessy Very Special 40 ml 
Simple syrup 15 ml 
Fresh Lemon Juice 25 ml
Top with sparkling wine or champagne 1
Lemon Twist 1

Method:
1. Build directly into a flute glass
2. Top with Champagne & garnish with a lemon twist.

A long night in Madrid
A slightly roasted spicy note comes through with a dry slightly sweet finish. No need to be in Madrid to enjoy this drink.

Ingredients:
Hennessy Very Special 40 ml 
Madeira 25 ml 
Grade A maple syrup 8 ml 
Angostura bitters 4 dashes 
Egg white 1
Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate 1 

Method:
1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.
2. Then add ice and shake to chill.
3. Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave cocoa nibs or dark chocolate over the top.

Chandon state of mind
A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China

Ingredients:
Chandon Brut 150 ml
Lychee Juice 30 ml
Ginger Syrup 7 ml
Lime Juice 5 ml
Orange Blossom Water 1 spray
Orange Peel Twist for garnish
Fresh Basil for garnish
Edible Flower for garnish

Method:
1. Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime, and Orange Blossom.
2. Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut.

LA Favorite

Ingredients:
Benedictine 110ml
Lemon Juice 15ml 
Honey Syrup 15ml 
Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial 75ml 

Method:
1. Add the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
2. Shake with cubed ice and strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne

Imperial 1869

Ingredients:
Agave Syrup 5ml
Grapefruit Bitters 2 Dashes
Orange Flower Water 1 Dash 
Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne 100ml 

Method:
1. Pour all the ingredients into the coupe glass and top with Champagne.
2. Garnish with edible flowers.

Also Read: Mumbai Food: 5 cocktail recipes inspired by Old Monk

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

life and style indian food mumbai food Food Recipes cocktail

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK