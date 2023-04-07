Easter 2023: Mumbai mixologists share cocktail recipes for Easter brunch

Move over mimosas, elevate your Easter brunch with these chilled, and easy-to-make Easter-themed cocktails

These simple cocktail recipes are ideal for Easter brunch. Photo courtesy: Slink and Bardot, Butterfly High

As the holy period of Lent comes to an end, Easter celebrations are in order. This year, Easter will be observed on April 9, and if you plan on celebrating with your family and friends, we’ve got you covered. To elevate your Easter brunch with the most delightful of flavours, Mumbai mixologists have shared exciting cocktail recipes that will transport you back to your childhood. With basic ingredients, and minimum efforts, these cocktails will ensure all your guests are in high spirits in no time.

Marzipan and Cinnamon Martini

For those who crave a touch of cinnamon, the festive Marzipan and Cinnamon Martini works well. Photo courtesy: Butterfly High

"Nothing says Easter like a burst of sweet and tangy flavours in a glass. The combination of marzipan puree, lime juice, passion fruit, and vodka in this cocktail creates a perfect balance of flavours that will have you hopping with joy,” shares Avril Gonsalves, head mixologists at Butterfly High.

Ingredients

Marzina puree 15 ml

Lime juice 30 ml

Passion fruit pulp 1 bar spoon

Vodka 45 ml

Cinnamon Powder for garnish

Method

Bring together all ingredients in a shaker, and shake over ice.

Strain into a Martini glass.

Garnish with cinnamon powder.

Baileys Easter Egg

If you like your cocktails sweet, the Baileys Easter Egg will be a divine addition to your Easter brunch. Photo courtesy: Slink & Bardot

"Our Baileys Easter Egg is a twist on the Espresso Martini. This has vodka, Baileys, coffee liqueur served in an egg shape glass and it can be consumed like a hot or sipped on slowly,” says Santosh Kukreti, head mixologist at Slink & Bardot.

Ingredients

Vodka 20 ml

Baileys 10 ml

Kahlua 10 ml

Coffee 10 ml



Method

Bring together all ingredients in a shaker, and shake over ice.

Double strain, and serve.

Passion Fruit and Melon Sangria



No brunch is complete without a refreshing sangria. Photo courtesy: Chateau Indage "Easter reminds us that hope must never be lost. Easter and sangria may not seem like an obvious pairing, but the fruity and refreshing drink can be a perfect addition to any Easter celebration. The sweet flavours of the drink complement the holiday's sweet treats, and its festive appearance in a colourful pitcher can add to the cheerful ambience of the occasion," says Gokul Kurhade, wine maker, Chateau Indage.





Ingredients

Rose wine 120 ml

Passion fruit syrup 10 ml

Watermelon syrup 10 ml

Apple juice 30 ml

Orange juice 30 ml





Method

Combine 4 to 5 ice cubes, watermelon syrup, passion fruit syrup, apple juice, and orange juice in a shaker.

Mix it all by stirring, and add rose wine.