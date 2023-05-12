Want to sip on mango coolers? Follow these 10 innovative recipes to make unique drinks with the fruit

With mercurial temperatures, it is probably the best time to have a chilled cooler and it gets better because the summer season boasts of mangoes. While the ‘King of Fruits’ can be used for sweet and savoury dishes, one shouldn’t miss out on adding them to refreshing mocktails and cocktails

It is the best time to experiment and enjoy mangoes this season by not only combining it with vodka, whiskey and wine, but also coconut, vanilla and passion fruit. Photo Courtesy: Amazonia/Burrow

India boasts of a wide variety of mangoes including Alphonso, Kesar and Totapuri that many of us love feasting on during this time of the year. While they are usually used to make desserts and savoury dishes, everyone can agree that the easiest way to consume them is by making a juice, which is an eternal favourite. However, the sweltering heat means that pulpy juice may just not be enough to quench your thirst or simply enjoy it at home on a relaxing day.