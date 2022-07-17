From trekking tips to monsoon haircare: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day.com’s top features

This week, experts share tips for enthusiastic trekkers and curly hair care during the monsoon. The city is also buzzing with activity like a play delving into nationalism, and an exhibition about how we perceive archives and memory. We also delve deeper into the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community and the city's reading culture with 'Shelf Life'

This week, we explore nature and wildlife, culture, the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community and Shelf Life. Photo: istock/Mid-day file pictures

The monsoon brings with it different kinds of feelings. While some are reinvigorated to travel by going on treks, there are others who simply stick to the indoors. With a lot of people wanting to get out of their houses for hiking, experts say it is very likely that accidents can occur, especially because of the season and that there is very little effort taken to have a good experience. Two city-based experts take aspiring trekkers back to the basics with simple tips about what to do and what not to do. The season also brings along with it many challenges including hair care, especially for those with curly hair. If one really wants to beat the frizzy hair, experts say it is best to start simple and even suggest tips to look your best, on demand.



In culture news, we speak to actor Asmit Pathare about his play ‘Us & Them’ this weekend, as it touches upon the subject of nationalism and he tells us why it is worth a watch. Elsewhere in the city at TARQ Art Gallery, Anish Gawande curates a mesmerising show which delves into history and memory. Inspired by Kashmiri poet Aga Shahid Ali’s work, he tries to weave a story through various artists who have explored the subjects in their artworks, which were previously on exhibition at the gallery.



Pride Month may be over but that doesn’t mean we don’t explore and unearth the many layers of the community. This time around, Prarthana, popularly known as Short Haired Brown Queer, a comic content creator talks about creating content about the LGBTQIA+ community, her inspirations and more. For our fortnightly ‘Shelf Life’, we chat with Aslam Saiyad, co-founder of Hallu Hallu, which hosts heritage walks in the Mumbai, about the books he reads and how that helps him understand the city better. Last but not the least, we talk to Kashmiri folk singer, Aabha Hanjura, who released two singles recently from her upcoming EP about why she decided to explore Kashmiri folk music, its uniqueness and how it can help in dialogue in the currently political climate.



Here a list of all the features in the week:







Going on a trek this monsoon? Experts suggest these tips to make the most of the experience

The rainy season is here and just like every year, people have the itch to go on treks. While they yearn for the experience what they forget about is doing their research before they embark on the journey. As the trekking season sets in, city experts share the best practices for people who want to go on treks

Read more





Mumbai theatre talk: Actor Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ attempts to deconstruct nationalism

How does one define the idea of a nation? Find an answer for yourself to this question of contemporary relevance that forms the trope for Asmit Pathare’s upcoming play ‘Us & Them’ this weekend at the city’s Prithvi Theatre

Read more







‘I wanted to create LGBTQIA+ content I wanted to see when I was growing up’, says Prarthana aka Short Haired Brown Queer

Known by her moniker Short Haired Brown Queer, Prarthana creates relatable queer comic content that captures the nuances of lived LGBTQIA+ experiences. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, she talks about her inspiration, how queer comedy enhances familiarity, the male gaze and more

Read more





Mumbai art show curated by Anish Gawande questions how we perceive history, memory

Exploring his love for Agha Shahid Ali’s work, Gawande — director of the Dara Shikoh Fellowship — curates ‘Event, Memory, Metaphor’ at TARQ Art Gallery, with the aim of exploring how archiving frames our past, and how it can shape the future. The festival starts July 14

Read more







Expert tips to manage curly hair this monsoon

Monsoon can be unforgiving when it comes to hair. Experts share tips to take care of your frizzy and curly hair this season

Read more







‘Read books on indigenous tribes of Mumbai to know the city better,’ says Hallu Hallu co-founder Aslam Saiyad

'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. This week we look at what Aslam Saiyad, photographer and co-founder of ‘Hallu Hallu’ city walks, reads and how reading has enhanced his knowledge about the city’s landscapes and indigenous communities

Read more



Uniqueness of Kashmiri music can be described with its sonic identity: Aabha Hanjura

Kashmiri folk singer Aabha Hanjura recently released two singles from her upcoming EP – a prayer song and an upbeat number. In an exclusive interview with Mid-day Online, Hanjura delves into the uniqueness of Kashmiri music, its journey for mainstream acceptance and how very tunes can be used for dialogue

Read more

Also Read: Mumbai rain: Rehydrating beverages you must try this monsoon