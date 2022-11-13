From World Origami Day to beauty trends: Here's a weekly roundup of Mid-Day.com’s top feature stories

From World Origami Day to beauty trends, our coverage for the second week of November was an interesting mix of features. We have rounded up our top stories for your Sunday reading

World Origami Day and World Pneumonia Day were observed during the second week of November. Our features for the respective global observances delved into how the art of paper folding aids mindfulness, and how for the latter, Mumbai health experts answered important questions around the disease and examined the causes, symptoms and effects of pneumonia. As conversation around the ‘Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome’ gains traction, we spoke to Mumbai-based medical experts and salon managers to further our understanding of causes, symptoms and possible preventive measures that can be taken.

The World Cheese Awards 2022 were also held recently, and city-based cheesemaker Mausam Narang won gold and silver for her offerings. She, along with bronze winners from Chennai, Namrata Sundaresan and Anuradha Krishnamoorthy, spoke their process of cheese-making and diversifying the Indian palate in an exclusive chat. With holiday season upon us, we got industry experts to trace trending make-up trends, as well as how to ace styling the moustache.

Time to shine: Glitter and shimmer are driving beauty trends this season

As the party season begins, people are seeking to experiment with new-age metallic makeup trends. Here’s a primer on sporting the shades the right way. Photo courtesy: Diksha Sachdev

Styling your moustache: Experts decode the latest trends, share tips for men to get it right

Styling facial hair is always a task for men. While some are serious about it, others don’t really care. If you have been looking to step up your style game, then Movember is the best time to start. Experts shed light on the latest trends and even share tips to highlight your moustache. Photo courtesy/iStock

Beauty Parlour Stroke: Medical and salon experts weigh in on remedial measures

As discussion on Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome gains momentum, city-based medical experts and salon manager offer clarity on causes, symptoms and preventive measures. Photo courtesy/iStock

Cheddar fever: Indian cheesemakers give desi touch to their cheese, win at World Cheese Awards 2022

Mumbai cheesemaker Mausam Narang recently won a gold and silver for her cheeses. She was joined by Namrata Sundaresan and Anuradha Krishnamoorthy from Chennai, who won the bronze. As they won for their cheddar, they talk about making the aged cheese and the changing Indian palate. Photo Courtesy: Mausam Narang/Namrata Sundaresan

World Origami Day: How practising origami aids mindfulness

Origami, the art of paper folding, is steadily gaining traction as a mindful hobby across demographics. On World Origami Day, we spoke to experts and practitioners to further our understanding about this soothing art. Photo Credits: Himanshu Agrawal/orukami.com

World Pneumonia Day: How to take care and avoid the respiratory disease this winter

As the winter season gets underway, Mumbai health experts dissect the causes, symptoms and effects of pneumonia, which will make an appearance in a post-Covid world. Photo courtesy/iStock

