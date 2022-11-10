Cheddar fever: Indian cheesemakers give desi touch to their cheese, win at World Cheese Awards 2022

Mumbai cheesemaker Mausam Narang recently won a gold and silver for her cheeses. She was joined by Namrata Sundaresan and Anuradha Krishnamoorthy from Chennai, who won the bronze. As they won for their cheddar, they talk about making the aged cheese and the changing Indian palate
The cloth-wrapped cheddar (right) won the gold, while the lavender-infused cheddar won the bronze at the World Cheese Awards 2022. Photo Courtesy: Mausam Narang/Namrata Sundaresan
Mausam Narang is on top of the world. The Mumbai cheesemaker who won big at the World Cheese Awards 2022 with a gold and a silver is joined by Namrata Sundaresan and Anuradha Krishnamoorthy, another Indian cheesemaker duo from Chennai, who won the bronze for their three different cheeses.