×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Cheddar fever Indian cheesemakers give desi touch to their cheese win at World Cheese Awards 2022

Cheddar fever: Indian cheesemakers give desi touch to their cheese, win at World Cheese Awards 2022

Premium

Updated on: 10 November,2022 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai cheesemaker Mausam Narang recently won a gold and silver for her cheeses. She was joined by Namrata Sundaresan and Anuradha Krishnamoorthy from Chennai, who won the bronze. As they won for their cheddar, they talk about making the aged cheese and the changing Indian palate

Cheddar fever: Indian cheesemakers give desi touch to their cheese, win at World Cheese Awards 2022

The cloth-wrapped cheddar (right) won the gold, while the lavender-infused cheddar won the bronze at the World Cheese Awards 2022. Photo Courtesy: Mausam Narang/Namrata Sundaresan


Mausam Narang is on top of the world. The Mumbai cheesemaker who won big at the World Cheese Awards 2022 with a gold and a silver is joined by Namrata Sundaresan and Anuradha Krishnamoorthy, another Indian cheesemaker duo from Chennai, who won the bronze for their three different cheeses. 

Lifestyle news Food and drink indian food mumbai food food

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK