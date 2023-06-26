Music in new spaces: How intimate gigs are moving to unconventional spaces in India

Concerts are entertaining, but they may be packed. While some people love attending concerts, others adore joining "intimate gigs." These are not only more intimate and immersive, but also with a smaller group and the organisers think there is a lot to discover

Worker Bee has been hosting their live music gigs in a variety of different spaces including yoga studios, art galleries and sneaker showrooms too. Photo Courtesy: Worker Bee

It is at a house down the street, not a large performance venue but one that is small and intimate. Sometimes an apartment, other times a spacious bungalow with a lawn that can accommodate less than 50 to 100 or at the most 200 people.