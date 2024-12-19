Goa Liberation Day: CM Pramod Sawant lauds state's journey of development

Sawant noted the progressive journey of the state's development and the strides made towards achieving the dream of a 'Golden Goa'

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday greeted people on the coastal state's Liberation Day, recalling the valour of the freedom fighters and expressed gratitude towards them.

Sawant noted the progressive journey of the state's development and the strides made towards achieving the dream of a 'Golden Goa'. The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.

In the message posted on social media, Sawant said, "Heartiest greetings to the people of Goa on the historic occasion of Liberation Day. Goa is strong, shining and holding tight to its cultural heritage."

"Let us recall with pride the bravery of our freedom fighters during the freedom struggle and express gratitude towards the Leaders of Liberation," he said.

In a post on X, Sawant said on this day, they honour the progressive journey of the state's development and the strides they have made towards achieving the dream of a 'Golden Goa'.

"The sacrifices and efforts of our revolutionary freedom fighters will always be remembered and cherished. I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who led 'Operation Vijay' and liberated Goa from centuries of colonial oppression," he said.

"Let us work together towards the betterment of our state, aligning with the vision of Swayampurna and a Viksit Goa," he added.

