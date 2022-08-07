Health, monsoon and festivities: Here’s a weekly round-up of mid-day.com’s top features

Tapping onto the trends of the eventful month of August, we bring to you a diverse list of interesting reads covering health, skincare, home décor and more. Check out your weekend reading guide

Mid-day file pic.

With a number of festivals and days of global significance being observed, the month of August is an eventful one. Catching up with the news and happenings across health, fashion and culture, we bring to you a diverse range of reads this week.

As the monkeypox virus gets serious day by day, one must be aware of the basic facts about the disease. Our explainer on what causes the transmission and how it can be prevented is something you need on a priority basis. This week on our skincare guide, we look at how one can curate an everyday minimalistic skincare routine based on their skin type.

For International Beer Day, city bar enthusiasts share interesting mixes to spice up your beer; this also taps into your love for ‘Kala Khatta’. Moving on to fashion, you need to bookmark our athleisure wear style guide to beat monsoon humidity in style. With festivals round the corner and rains likely to affect the look of your home-interiors, it is a perfect time to check some tips on home décor during monsoon.

To observe World Breastfeeding Week 2022, we look at what is exclusive breastfeeding, why it is important and why Indian mothers still find it difficult to practice optimum breastfeeding methods for complete nutrition of their infants.

As a bonus read, sensing the excitement around the English Premier League, which began this weekend, we ask fans in the city to enlighten on us with their predictions.

Monkeypox: Causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment

While monkeypox cases around the world are increasing, India has nine cases right now after the first case was detected on July 14. While city experts help explain the disease, they say one must not panic, but at the same time warn that people need to be cautious and not ignore any signs of the disease.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/monkeypox-causes-symptoms-prevention-and-treatment-23238766

Minimalist skincare: Know how to deal with different skin types and build a routine

At a time when skincare trends and products crowd social media feeds, identifying a suitable skincare routine can be overwhelming. Decluttering a wide range of information, expert dermatologists shed light on minimalistic skincare routine and cautionary points for different skin types.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/minimalist-skincare-know-how-to-deal-with-different-skin-types-and-build-a-routine-23238830

International Beer Day 2022: Kala Khatta Beer? Mumbai mixologists share easy cocktail recipes to enjoy this season

With International Beer Day here, move over your regular glass of the chilled drink and experiment with beer cocktails. City bar experts not only want you to add Kala Khatta to your beer along with juices, but they also suggest adding rum, tequila and ginger syrup too.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/food/article/international-beer-day-kala-khatta-beer-mumbai-mixologists-share-easy-cocktail-recipes-to-enjoy-this-season-23239371

Monsoon fashion: Rock a sporty look with this quick athleisure wear style guide

Athleisure wear has been topping the list of choices when it comes to effortlessly blending comfort and style. Fashion experts share tips on creating multiple easy-to-carry outfits with your everyday joggers, tracks, tanks and shoes to tackle Mumbai rains and humidity in style.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/fashion/article/monsoon-fashion-rock-a-sporty-look-with-this-quick-athleisure-wear-style-guide-23239189

Home décor tips: Mumbai interior designers on easy tips to protect your home during monsoon

The monsoons bring with them dampness, fungus and humidity — all of which cause damage at home. It is why this season needs more attention for home interiors than the rest, especially in Mumbai, which experiences heavy rains every year. Two city experts break down how people can take care of their homes during this time of the year.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/home-decor-tips-mumbai-interior-designers-on-easy-tips-to-protect-your-home-during-monsoon-23239134

World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Why exclusive breastfeeding is still difficult for many mothers

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is crucial for the infant’s early nutrition and development. For World Breastfeeding Week 2022, Mid-Day Digital spoke to city-based women, who share how employment concerns and a lack of institutional support hinder optimum breastfeeding practices.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/world-breastfeeding-week-2022-why-exclusive-breastfeeding-is-still-difficult-for-many-moms-23239651

Premier League 2022-23: Manchester City are going to win, say Mumbai football fans

The English Premier League, the top flight football competition in the world gets underway this weekend. While there have been some exciting transfers, there is a whole season to look forward to and we asked fans in the city to predict the winners for 2022-2023.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/premier-league-2022-23-manchester-city-are-going-to-win-say-mumbai-football-fans-23239535