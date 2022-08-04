Breaking News
Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs
Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent with immediate effect
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained amid party's price rise protest
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > International Beer Day Kala Khatta Beer Mumbai mixologists share easy cocktail recipes to enjoy this season

International Beer Day: Kala Khatta Beer? Mumbai mixologists share easy cocktail recipes to enjoy this season

Premium

Updated on: 05 August,2022 01:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

With International Beer Day here, move over your regular glass of the chilled drink and experiment with beer cocktails. City bar experts not only want you to add Kala Khatta to your beer along with juices, but they also suggest adding rum, tequila and ginger syrup too

International Beer Day: Kala Khatta Beer? Mumbai mixologists share easy cocktail recipes to enjoy this season

Every year, August 5 is celebrated as International Beer Day. Photo: Koko/ITC Grand Central


The summers are over and with that goes the conventional beer drinking season but this is only for those who switch to the chilled drink during the hot months. While there are some people who drink beer throughout the year, the monsoon brings with it a different kind of heat and humidity, and that can prompt many to sip on a chilled drink like beer even during this season.

Lifestyle news Food and drink Food Recipes indian food mumbai food mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK