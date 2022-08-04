International Beer Day: Kala Khatta Beer? Mumbai mixologists share easy cocktail recipes to enjoy this season

With International Beer Day here, move over your regular glass of the chilled drink and experiment with beer cocktails. City bar experts not only want you to add Kala Khatta to your beer along with juices, but they also suggest adding rum, tequila and ginger syrup too

Every year, August 5 is celebrated as International Beer Day. Photo: Koko/ITC Grand Central

The summers are over and with that goes the conventional beer drinking season but this is only for those who switch to the chilled drink during the hot months. While there are some people who drink beer throughout the year, the monsoon brings with it a different kind of heat and humidity, and that can prompt many to sip on a chilled drink like beer even during this season.