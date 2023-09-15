Mumbaikars and devotees from all over can visit the Bandra Fair around Mount Mary Church over the next two days, as it is set to get over this weekend on September 17

For people who haven't been able to visit Bandra Fair at Mount Mary's Basilica, there are still two more days as it gets over on September 17, and there is a lot to do there. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

Listen to this article Here are 5 things you should do at Bandra Fair near Mount Mary's Basilica in Mumbai before it gets over x 00:00

If you haven't visited Bandra Fair this year, then you still have the next three days to make a trip to Mount Mary's Basilica in the city and revel in the festivities in the lanes around the church before it gets over this weekend.



Every year, thousands of devotees from all over the country come to Mumbai to visit the church in the 'Queen of the Suburbs' on the occasion of the Nativity of Mother Mary, which is observed on September 8. It is followed by a fair, famously known as the Bandra Fair, which is set up around the church.



The week-long fair starts on the first Sunday after September 8. This year, it started on September 10 and will be on till September 17 this year. While the Covid-19 pandemic dampened spirits in the last two years, a lot more people will be looking to visit the stalls selling different kinds of food, drink and knick knacks as always Some of these stalls have been there for more than seven decades and sell different kinds of eatables, knick knacks and religious items.

There are many different kinds of stalls at the Bandra fair that start from Mount Mary Steps and go down all the way surrounding the different lanes around the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are wondering what to do at Bandra Fair this year, follow this list:

Food

Every year, the food stalls see some of the most popular food items being sold by people from all over India and even include locals living in and around Bandra. While black channa is one of the most popular and cheapest food items for people to munch on when they are at the fair, you can also try out kadio bodios, petha and Kerala halwa, as there are many stalls selling them. Mumbaikars can also indulge in Goan specials from Goan Sweets (Stall No 27) and Carvalho Sweets (Stall No 138). They have favourites like dodol, dos and pinag among other specials for people to enjoy.

Books

Apart from food, the Bandra Fair also has bookstalls that book book lovers can choose from a wide variety of latest popular titles. For those looking to buy religious books for adults and children, the Pauline bookstall has friendly nuns sitting at the start of the steps when you exit the church sells them. For those who are visiting the fair and want other kinds of books, once you walk down, there are two other shops this year selling popular titles for Rs 150 only.



Play Quiz: How much do you know about Bandra Fair?

Unique experiences

That is not all. Mumbaikars can also check out a wide variety of knick knacks like chains, wrist bands, keychains being sold at various stalls throughout the fair that start from Rs 20. For those who love artistic keepsakes, make a pendant out of your name written on rice grain; it is one of the most popular attractions at the fair over the years. If you are feeling a little adventurous, then try out the smoke biscuit, which is a novel experience, as they promise you that smoke comes out of your mouth when you eat biscuits.

Buy religious items

Apart from books, you can also buy religious statues of Mother Mary, Jesus Christ and more from many stalls that line the steps as well as on the road outside at the main entrance of the church. The statues start from Rs 200 and go on till Rs 2,000.

Make offerings

If you are at Bandra Fair, one of the other things that most devotees do is make offerings, and you do not have to be a follower of Christianity to make them. These offerings are in the form of garlands, as well as plastic models of different parts of the body, that you wish to pray for including hands and legs, not only for yourself but also for your loved ones. They are available at affordable prices.