Mumbai-based musician Akshai Sarin unveils the story behind his recent quaint achievement: completing a dual world record with the globe’s first and largest cruise ship transformed into a musical instrument

Sarin has taken sonokinesis to countries like Singapore, Brazil, India, Maldives and the UAE

Listen to this article How this musician converted a cruise into the world’s largest musical instrument x 00:00

In January this year, musician Akshay Sarin etched his name in history by combining the realms of technology, music and art. With ‘Sonokinesis’, Sarin had transformed one of the world's largest passenger cruise ships, Royal Caribbean Cruises' Spectrum of The Seas, into a playable music installation. How did he orchestrate this mega instrument, we ask?

One day, while lounging around at his dining table, Mumbai-based musician Akshai Sarin had an epiphany. In a conversation with Midday, he says: “I was tracing rhythmic patterns on the table when a thought struck me: How would it be to combine musical notes that flow while tapping the surface of everyday objects?”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when he began experimenting with sonic waves and regular objects. “I started converting small objects like tables, moving on to larger spaces like walls into percussion instruments. I was just getting started when I got tempted by an outlandish idea! A floating city, 18 stories high, 1100 feet long, with 5000 human on it – had to be my next pursuit in this journey," exclaims Sarin.

Akshai Sarin specialises in electronic music, electronic dance music, world music and more

What musical sorcery is Sonokinesis?

Sonokinesis, poised at the intersection of technology and music, is the new transformative force set to redefine the landscape of music. By harnessing the power of sound manipulation through advanced digital tools, sonokinesis empowers musicians to transcend conventional boundaries, unlocking a realm of creativity that was previously unimaginable.

Through real-time modulation of audio frequencies and waveform manipulation, practitioners of sonokinesis can sculpt immersive sonic landscapes, blending elements of traditional instruments with futuristic sound design. The result is a composition that is capable of sparking emotional responses amongst listeners.

After performing in over 20 countries, Sarin has taken sonokinesis to countries like Singapore, Brazil, India, Maldives and the UAE. His innovative approach to music and technology has gained international acclaim with more similar projects underway.

Also Read: Meet Mumbai's young slum champions transforming lives

Music pundit reveals how he deployed sonokinesis to turn the cruise into an eclectic musical instrument. “In the presence of the cruise team and guests, I played the drums, melodies and even a full song on the ship's hull. Attendees on the cruise dived in to participate, creating a hypnoitic experience on infinite waters."

Scope of sonokinesis

In the time to come, Sarin opines that Sonokinesis can be a game-changer. “Event companies and big names in cars, electronics, stores and even real estate, could level up their presence with this novel technique. We're talking about eye-opening experiences, viral content and immersive events.

This will drive up engagement, he predicts. “We've already done some pretty cool stuff, like turning an Armani Exchange store entrance into a giant instrument and an area outside the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore!” Sarin revels us in his sonic experiments.

The versatility of Sonokinesis was further demonstrated when Sarin converted a surfboard for a Ministry of Tourism event, captivating a live audience of 40,000 people. This performance showcased the project’s ability to transcend conventional boundaries and create immersive musical experiences.

Expressing his excitement about this unique feat, Sarin tells Midday, "The dual world record is a tribute to the creative potential of sonokinesis as we have been invited to technologically transform some well-known Indian tourist locations, a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, an automobile and even an international art auction."

In the weeks to come, as he produces more video content onboard the cruise ship, he aims to not only break records but to weave a musical narrative that transcends borders, inviting the discernible audience to join in the celebration of music, technology and aural waves.

As this burgeoning field continues to evolve, it promises to reshape not only how we create and consume music but also how we perceive the very essence of sound itself, ushering in a new era of sonic exploration and artistic expression.