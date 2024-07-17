For a dose of thought-provoking artwork, check out this curated list of shows in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Plus, in Mumbai, an auction presents 93 lots of rare books, prints, maps, photographs, and letters for collectors

From L-R, Top row: abstract work by Damodar Aware, Bavarian castle by Sushma Mahajan, Puvar Ben. Bottom row: Gossip by Annamicka Kuchhan and Archival sketch by Thomas Daniell

Bengaluru: Mosaic of Modernity

Diving into the diversity of art, Gallery G, in collaboration with the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, presents a unique exhibition showcasing the works of eight talented artists from across India. The show promises to be a visual feast with each artist bringing their distinct genre and medium to the gallery.

The art show offers a thoughtful curation featuring Jai Khanna's mythological narratives, Dinesh Magar's daring compositions, Aarohi Singh's folk-art musings, and Damodar Aware's contemplative genres.

Alongside, Tushar Shinde's vibrant colors, Runa Biswas' themes of identity and memory, Annamicka Kucchan's subtle hues and Tridib Bera's deep dive into human emotions promise a memorable visual experience that will resonate with the audience long after the curtains fall.

Time: 10am to 6pm

When: July 15 to August 15,

Where: Gallery G (Atrium, Main & Mezzanine Level)

Hyderabad: Affordable Indian Art Show

Affordable Art India is poised to make its debut in Hyderabad. Founded by founded by Srila Chatterjee, the show is revolutionising the Indian art landscape by making original artworks accessible and affordable for all.

The inaugural exhibition showcases a diverse range of contemporary and traditional Indian art forms, including Ajrakh, Bengal Pattachitra, Bhil, Batik and Gond. Noteworthy artists like Zainab Tambawala will unveil a stunning collection of watercolour artworks capturing the essence of Hyderabad, while Shakil Ahmed Khatri, a master craftsman from Kachchh, will present his family's legacy of Batik, redefining the boundaries of this ancient craft.

Additionally, the Leh-based Ladakh Art Palace will showcase authentic Tibetan Buddhist paintings, known as Thangka, and Dolon Kudu's exquisite clay pieces, earning her the title "pinch potter," will also be on display. This platform bridges the gap between art enthusiasts and emerging artists, offering a unique opportunity to own authentic pieces at affordable prices, starting from Rs. 1200.

Time: 11am to 7pm

When: August 2, 3 and 4

Where: 2nd floor, Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills

Entry: Free

Mumbai: Escape from Reality

Inviting introspection, Bhavya Ramakrishnan’s painting exhibition in Worli prompts the viewer to reflect on ideas of conscious and unconscious living. The show will present 10 artworks narrating a mental health journey, which was arrived at by the artist, after years of psychiatric therapy.

The network that forms the basis of expansion in each of the paintings is a conscious and personal design of the artist. Ramakrishnan has also created a special section for children, called the Children’s Corner which is an experiment close to the artist’s heart initiated from her interest in child rights.

“The idea is to introduce art that children can enjoy like we do as adults. An early appreciation that holds them in good stead as they mature in their interests is what is hoped for the younger audience. It is not meant to be instructional but does apply the golden rules of design, colour shades and composition i.e. basic guidelines of aesthetics,” she tells Midday.

Time: 11am to 7pm

When: July 31 to August 5

Where: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Worli

Delhi: This Beautiful World

Solo exhibition "This Beautiful World" by Dr Sushma Mahajani is set to feature 35 exquisite watercolour paintings depicting the beauty in the stillness of our surroundings. Highlights include 10-12 artworks based on the enchanting aspects of flora and fauna, such as the innocence of a rabbit, the charm of horses and the ferocity of a wild cat. The collection also includes serene autumn landscapes and vibrant floral compositions.

It also features European and Cuban architectural influences, including scenes of Bavarian castles, London pubs, the Adriatic coast and Cuban streets.

Following the success of her previous exhibit, "Curious Charms, The Magic of Aquarelle" showcased last year, Mahajan has teamed up with art historian and curator Dr. Alka Pande for this exhibition. Pande notes, "The essence of Sushma's artistic expression is to excavate beauty from the darkest moments of life."

Time: 11am to 7pm

When: August 2 to August 5

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre - Lodhi Road

Entry: Free

Art auction in Mumbai: Passages to India

Mumbai’s upcoming auction of rare books, prints, maps, photographs and letters brings together 93 carefully curated lots that explore India’s rich history and culture, primarily during colonial rule and the freedom struggle.

Items up for auction include vintage prints that offer insight into 18th- and 19th-century India which contribute to the documentation of the country’s freedom struggles. For instance, patrons will find:

Les Hindous: Ou Description de Leurs Moeurs, Coutumes et Ceremonies by François Balthazar Solvyns (lot 93; Estimate: Rs 34 - 40 lakhs) is a four-volume compilation of coloured etched plates offering detailed visuals of Indian society and culture in the 1790s.

First-edition translation of the Bhagavad Gita, The Bhagvat-Geeta, or Dialogues of Kreeshna and Arjoon; in Eighteen Lectures; with Notes by Charles Wilkins (lot 1; Estimate: Rs 5 – 6 lakhs); the first edition of the Constitution of India from 1950 (lot 91; Estimate: Rs 18 – 20 lakhs)

The auction will go live on Saffronart website on 24 – 25 July 2024. However, auction lots will be available for viewing in person at Saffronart’s Mumbai gallery from 19 – 25 July.

When: July 19 to 25

Where: Ground Floor, Industry Manor, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400025