Flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia will be among other speakers at the Kerala Literature Festival this year. Photo Courtesy: Kerala Literature Festival 2025

The 8th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) will bring together some of the most celebrated figures from the worlds of literature, music, film, and art. This year’s event will feature iconic personalities including flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, award-winning director Mani Ratnam, and the ‘God of Indian Violin’ L. Subramaniam.



Along with them, the literature festival will also have renowned Bollywood veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, acclaimed actor Prakash Raj, YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, and many other eminent figures will also grace the occasion. Their presence will create a unique blend of culture, creativity, and intellectual dialogue, making it an unmissable event for art and literature enthusiasts alike.

Alongside these legends, KLF will showcase a remarkable array of talent, including Booker Prize winners, Nobel laureates, award-winning authors, directors, and historians. The festival promises a rich and diverse lineup with renowned personalities like Parvathy Thiruvoth, Mir Mukhtyar Ali, Vidya Shah, Methil Devika, Fred Nevché, Rajashree Warrier, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Stephen Devassy and Mónica de la Fuente. These celebrated artists will engage in thought-provoking discussions and performances, amplifying the festival's cultural significance.

In addition to international stars, KLF will highlight the vibrant local cultural heritage of Kerala, including traditional art forms, dance, and performances that are deeply rooted in the region’s history. These local performances will be complemented by an array of cultural acts, fostering a harmonious blending of global and local expressions. The 8th edition of KLF also spotlights France as the Guest Nation, fostering cultural exchange through French cultural performances alongside traditional Kerala art forms. The festival will be graced by distinguished French guests including Fred Nevché, Alfred Lionel Papagalli, whose contributions will enrich the exchange of artistic ideas. This year’s festival will seamlessly blend literature, art, music, and culture, making it a global celebration of creativity and intellectual dialogue.

Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator of the Kerala Literature Festival, shared his excitement about the upcoming event: “We are thrilled to bring together such a distinguished line-up of artists, writers, and intellectuals for this year’s festival. The fusion of global cultures, including French and Kerala traditions, will offer a unique platform for cross-cultural engagement. It is a celebration of the diverse ways in which art and literature bring people together, breaking boundaries and fostering a universal dialogue.”

The 8th edition of KLF is set to attract an estimated six lakh footfall, as Kozhikode, recognised as India’s UNESCO City of Literature, plays host to a rich tapestry of artistic expressions. The festival, running from January 23rd to 26th, promises to bring together a global audience, from all corners of the world, to engage in intellectual discourse and celebrate the power of art and literature.