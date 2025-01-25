Breaking News
Attending Cigarettes After Sex's Mumbai concert? Listen to these 10 songs from the X album first

Updated on: 25 January,2025 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While the buzz around Coldplay shifts to Ahmedabad this weekend, Mumbaikars are getting ready to witness Cigarettes After Sex today in Bandra Kurla Complex. While many know the band's unique style of music, here are some songs you should definitely know before you attend their concert today

Attending Cigarettes After Sex's Mumbai concert? Listen to these 10 songs from the X album first

Cigarettes After Sex are on a three-city India tour performing in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Photos Courtesy: Instagram

Coldplay may be performing in Ahmedabad but Mumbai is witnessing Cigarettes After Sex this evening as they perform in Bandra Kurla Complex at the MMRDA R2 Grounds.


Produced by Laqshya Media Group, one of India’s largest independent marketing communications groups and curated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, the band is performing in three cities. While Delhi was over last evening, Mumbai takes place today, followed by Bengaluru tomorrow. 


Over the years, the band has released many hits including the likes of 'Apocalypse', 'K', 'Sunsetz' and 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby' that are easily earworms. Interestingly, the American dream-pop band has released their latest album 'X's' that also has many hits include the likes of 'Tejano Blue' and 'Holding You, Holding Me' but there are eight others in the album. Since Cigarettes After Sex is on their X's World Tour, they will be performing their setlist that includes eight other gems.


X's is created by the three-member band with Greg Gonzalez, Jacob Tomsky and Randall Miller as the third studio album that was released on July 12 and has 10 songs that 

The songs are X's', 'Tejano Blue', 'Silver Sable Hideaway', 'Holding You, Holding Me', 'Dark Vacay', 'Baby Blue Movie', 'Hot', 'Dreams From Bunker Hill' and 'Ambien Slide'

