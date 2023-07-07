Method Kala Ghoda in Mumbai exhibits artworks by 10 artists in group show ‘Bodies, Space, & Time’ this July

The artworks of ten artists including Varnita Sethi and Sameer Dixit from across India explore concepts of bodies—whether the self or another; space—both physical and mental; and time—the perceived and the proven

Shivangi Kalra's artwork titled 'All men are in the living room' will be a part of the showcase. Photo Courtesy: Method Kala Ghoda

Method Kala Ghoda in Mumbai presents artists from across the country in the group show 'Bodies, Space, & Time' that will be showcased from July 6 to July 30.

We live in a realm where bodies, space, and time converge, unveiling a profound entanglement. Precious, transformable, and temporary, boundaries and definitions expand and contract, never failing to remind us that the fundamental can hold insignificance. Yet, we continue to embrace and confront these elements both intimately and vastly, acknowledging a constant ceases to exist. This pursuit gives form to life. For if not this, then what?

The artworks of ten artists from across India explore concepts of bodies—whether the self or another; space—both physical and mental; and time—the perceived and the proven.

The participating artists:

Varnita Sethi

Varnita Sethi is an India-based mixed media artist. She has exhibited her work in India and internationally. In 2018, she had her first solo show as well as participated in an artist residency program with Bosco in collaboration with Artreach India and Kiran Nadar Museum. She has also published zines, one of which was featured in Gucci’s Chime Zine and at Taiwan Art Salon.

Sameer Dixit

Sameer Dixit is an abstract artist based in Pune whose works present vibrant landscapes, cityscapes and nature. His work style is a lyrical representation of form, texture and visuals on canvas. He has been a part of various exhibitions in Pune, Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Tathagata Paul

Tathagata Paul (b. 1995) is a contemporary artist based out of Kolkata, India. Pauls practice revolves around abstraction & colour field presented in a contemporary style. For his current experimentation, he takes his practice on a large-scale to demonstrate and draw in a relationship with the themes of emotions, memories, identity, and the human experiences with it. His articulation of these concepts are showcased using traditional mediums like charcoal, acrylics, oils. Through his practice he deals with the question, “Where do emotions reside?” and explores the relationship between emotions and memories, and how that plays a part to make up our identity. Just like the contrast between different emotions or memories, his artwork is about the contrast between the different colours or value areas. It is about their intrinsic qualities like reflectivity, transparency, glossiness, and how a layer reacts or appears when viewed from different angles and as the light hits that area from different angles. Paul has been involved with the brand Brustro by Creative Hands (India) as an art educator. Also, he has collaborated with other brands such as Cretacolor (Austria). He has been part of multiple group exhibitions in held in Kolkata and Chennai. As an emerging artist, he has been recognised and selected for critical review and feedback at KHOJ studios (Peer share) in Delhi, India.

Tarini Ahuja

Tarini Ahuja is a visual artist based in New Delhi, India. She pursued her undergraduate studies at Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore and graduated with a B.A (Hons) in Fine Arts from Goldsmith’s, University of London in 2013. She has exhibited her work globally, in shows in Singapore, London, India and Seoul.

Yashwant Singh

Born in Bharatpur (Rajasthan) in 1994, Yashwant Singh received both BFA (2017) and MFA (2019) degrees from College of Art, New Delhi, where he is now based. His continuous engagement in Art Practice has developed a distinctive approach to painting, primarily figurative. Yashwant’s work locates its foundation in his strong perseverance of the idea of landscape and its presence in current times. He engages himself in painting, performance and sculpture. He often uses his own body to take body prints.

Yashwant’s work has been included in numerous group exhibitions such as Kochi Student Biennale, AIFACS, National Exhibition, Bombay Art Society and Gallery ONKAF. He is an active member of “in_process” open source performance group from 2018.

Kinnari Tondalekar

Kinnari Jitendra Tondlekar (born 1992) is a visual artist based in Mumbai. She completed her BFA (Painting) and MFA (Graphics) at Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai and has been honing her skills in printmaking and painting since.

Her evolving practice draws the contrast and interplay between rural and urban landscapes, to present how memory is affiliated to our immediate surroundings. Kinnari's works have been shown in Mumbai, Poland, Hyderabad and Pune.

Lakshya Bhargava

Lakshya Bhargava is a visual art practitioner who comes from Ghaziabad. He works in multiple mediums, primarily painting. He completed his Bachelor’s from Bengaluru School Of Visual Arts. His works are based over the fragmented displays of realities and partial truths, chronicles of queer lives behind closed doors- a safe space for performing the body and desire. He recently won certain awards including the TATA TRUSTS STUDENTS’ BIENNALE NATIONAL AWARD 2022-2023, PDAF Grant Award 2022-2023, etc. His works have been a part of few group shows including Kochi Muziris Students Biennale 2022-2023, Kalanand Exhibition Mumbai 2023, etc.

Bhagyashri Dange

Bhagyashri is a Mumbai based artist who did her BFA in drawing and painting from Sir J.J School of Art, Mumbai and then her MFA in printmaking from Kala Bhavana, Shantiniketan.

Bhagyashri’s works are microcosms of intimate human relationships, reflecting on the physical and psychological markings that come with it. She paints semi-abstract landscapes, that either are intertwined with human bodies or bear marking of human inhabitants- narrating their interactions implicitly

Her works have been part of group shows at Jehangir Art Gallery, the Engraving Printmaking Biennale, Artel Gallery and exhibit.

Dipesh Raj

Dipesh Raj is a multi-disciplinary, mixed media artist originally from Jharkhand. He received his BFA from Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi (2020), and also has a diploma in photography from Light & Shadow, Kolkata (2015). His work has appeared in group shows across India, and in 2020, he was selected for the 1st International Creative Drawing Exchange Program presented by Gallery Artoz. In the words of the artist: “Our personal identity is a matter of our psychological continuity. Our existence is founded on our consciousness and there is nothing else that affects it.” With this philosophy, Dipesh engages in a journey of self-introspection. He is fascinated with what his mind decides to administer and what it relinquishes. In an attempt to understand his own self better, he pours his soul out on anything that epitomizes his memories. His aim is to build a bridge between his past and present, in order to coalesce himself towards an intuit future. Most of his works have several different symbolic images woven into a single environment. Semi-abstract and with highly original themes depicted in the story -telling, Dipesh tries to bridge the gap between childhood memories. He uses drawing as a way of capturing an idea and a means of remembering, associating layering thoughts. His treatment of work shows overlapping, distortion, fragmentation, symbolism more stylized that have considerable impact.

Shivangi Kalra

Shivangi Kalra is a 24-year-old artist and art and animation teacher. She has completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (painting) from College of Art, Delhi (2021). I am currently pursuing my Masters in painting at Frank Mohr Institute, Groningen, with the kind support of the Greenshields Foundation for my practice as well as tuition. Born and brought up in the fast-paced life of Delhi, I feel like pausing the rushing time a little, and containing the frozen moment, in the space of my paintings, forever. I mostly work with oil paints. I represented Indian art at the scholarship cultural exchange between India and Japan (JENESYS 2.0). I was part of a classroom program, at CONA, Bombay, in September 2020. My body of work and interview were also recently covered by Eshe Magazine, July edition. I was felicitated with the Best Painting Award by the Eastern Foundation of Art and Culture (2020); and the Swapan Biswas Award at College of Art (2018). I have exhibited my paintings in several exhibitions in the past three years including AIFACS, Nippon Gallery, Method Bandra, Apparao Galleries and others. She has also conducted several live painting workshops for schools and colleges.



Where: Method Kala Ghoda, Fort

Date: On till July 30

Time: 11 am to 6 pm except Mondays.