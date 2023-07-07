Chocolate sushi to Smoked Chocolate Martini: How Mumbai restaurants are innovating with chocolate in dishes and drinks

As people celebrate World Chocolate Day around the globe, there is a lot happening in Mumbai. Apart from chocolate being used in desserts, more chefs and mixologists are experimenting with it in savoury dishes and drinks, and they tell us why and what fascinates them most about it

At JW Marriott Sahar, executive chef Dane Fernandes pairs the Mexican Mole sauce made with chocolate to make 'Romeritos with Mole'. Photo Courtesy: JW Marriott Sahar

Move over chocolate in desserts because the idea of using them to only please your sweet tooth may just be considered passe now. While it is still celebrated in many ways at the end of the meal, there is so much happening in the earlier courses, and that’s because restaurants want you to change the way you think about chocolate.