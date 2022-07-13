Mumbai art show curated by Anish Gawande questions how we perceive history, memory

Exploring his love for Agha Shahid Ali’s work, Gawande — director of the Dara Shikoh Fellowship — curates ‘Event, Memory, Metaphor’ at TARQ Art Gallery, with the aim of exploring how archiving frames our past, and how it can shape the future. The festival starts July 14

Veettukarodathe #5, 2021, Engrave and image transfer on found red oxide floor piece. Photo Courtesy: Saju Kunhan and TARQ Art Gallery

For Anish Gawande, Kashmiri poet Agha Shahid Ali is more than just an inspiration; he is a companion who has accompanied him across countries and contexts. Gawande’s fascination with the poet led him to start the Dara Shikoh Fellowship in the last decade.