Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade
Mumbai, suburbs can expect heavy rain today; IMD issues orange alert
Four more die in rain-related incidents in Thane district; 856 people evacuated
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves for Singapore from Maldives
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Mumbai art show curated by Anish Gawande questions how we perceive history memory

Mumbai art show curated by Anish Gawande questions how we perceive history, memory

Premium

Updated on: 14 July,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Exploring his love for Agha Shahid Ali’s work, Gawande — director of the Dara Shikoh Fellowship — curates ‘Event, Memory, Metaphor’ at TARQ Art Gallery, with the aim of exploring how archiving frames our past, and how it can shape the future. The festival starts July 14

Mumbai art show curated by Anish Gawande questions how we perceive history, memory

Veettukarodathe #5, 2021, Engrave and image transfer on found red oxide floor piece. Photo Courtesy: Saju Kunhan and TARQ Art Gallery


For Anish Gawande, Kashmiri poet Agha Shahid Ali is more than just an inspiration; he is a companion who has accompanied him across countries and contexts. Gawande’s fascination with the poet led him to start the Dara Shikoh Fellowship in the last decade. 

mumbai life and style Arts and culture

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK