A colourful rally of caparisoned elephants, floats and folk-dance performances marked the 'Athachamayam' celebrations in Tripunithura on Friday

Representational Image (Pic: Kerala Tourism)

Listen to this article Onam 2024: 'Athachamayam' celebrations mark the start of 10-day festivities in Kerala x 00:00

A colourful rally of caparisoned elephants, floats and folk-dance performances marked the 'Athachamayam' celebrations in Tripunithura on Friday, heralding the start of the 10-day 'Onam' festivities in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beginning of the festivities was officially inaugurated by Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who, referring to the recent natural disaster in Wayanad, said that everything can be lost in a moment and therefore, we should be able to move forward together by showing love and respect to each other.

"A single rainfall is enough to end everything. We need to realise that everything can be lost in one moment. In Wayanad, in the space of a night, two villages vanished, they were swept away completely," he said.

Over 200 people died and hundreds of homes were swept away or completely destroyed in the landslides that hit three villages of Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad district on July 30.

Shamseer also said that "lies and betrayal" were becoming stronger in the state, as people go to sleep at night thinking about whom they should cheat the next day.

"Therefore, as we celebrate Onam, we should lay emphasis on not cheating or blaming each other and instead focus on being united and showing love and respect to one another," he said.

He further said that, unlike other states of the country, Kerala was one where there is still communal harmony, love and unity among the people.

"We should be able to maintain this as we move forward. Some may try to create divisions among us, but we should not permit it," he said.

After his brief speech, the Atham flag was raised by Lok Sabha MP Francis George and thereafter, the rally commenced from Atham Nagar in Tripunithura, once the capital of the erstwhile Royal Kingdom of Kochi.

Despite it being a weekday, thousands, across all age groups and from all walks of life, turned up to watch the colourful procession which was lent a rhythmic touch by the 'chendamelam' and 'panchavadyam' performances by percussionists.

Women in traditional Kerala attire of 'set mundu', children in different kinds of fancy dresses, various folk art forms like Theyyam, Kolkali, Mayilattam, Ammankudam, Pulikkali, and classical art forms like Kathakali added colour to the 'Athachamayam' procession.

Many of those who lined up along the procession route to witness the festivities included even foreigners.

In the days of kings, the Maharaja of Kochi used to participate in the procession from Tripunithura to the Vamanamoorthy temple at Thrikkakara.

According to legends, the festival is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is believed to visit Kerala at the time of Onam to see his subjects.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Replace sugar with honey, churma for sattu, and other sweet hacks

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever