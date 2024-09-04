As more people want to eat healthy, especially during festivals, even chefs and nutritionists say you can do a lot with traditional sweets by simply replacing ingredients. They not only share recipes for ladoos but also rasmalai among others

Chef Aditi Handa, co-founder of The Bakers Dozen says the Bread Rasmalai is her innovative take on the classic sweet treat. Photo Courtesy: The Bakers Dozen

It's impossible to ignore modaks and other delicious treats during Ganesh Chaturthi. The festive season demands everybody to celebrate and enjoy to the fullest by gorging on different kinds of dishes and drinks. Interestingly, they are now tweaked while retaining the essence of the festivities. As the years pass and more people are mindful of their eating habits and their diet, more people want to also adopt the practice of eating healthy sweets for Ganeshotsav apart from other festivals during the year.