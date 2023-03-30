Radio City Freedom Awards Season 7 to announce winners on March 31

Celebrating India’s rich music and talent, Radio City will announce the winners of the seventh edition of Radio City Freedom Awards today, a month after they opened nominations. There are many different top bands competing for the coveted award that aims to recognise talent in the country

The nominations include Brodha V, Anand Bhaskar Collective, The Yellow Diary, Junkyard Groove, Abhanga Repost and Demonic Ressurection, among others. Photo Courtesy: Radio City

A little over a month after Radio City launched the seventh edition of the Radio City Freedom Awards (RCFA), the radio channel is all set to announce the winners in an award ceremony on March 31. Ever since its launch in 2013, it has hosted six successful seasons. It is only because the platform aims to recognise, honour and celebrate talents across the Indie music diaspora. As part of this celebration, they also applaud notable non-music contributions to the field of independent music, apart from awarding credible compositions.



With nominations across different genres like hip-hop, pop, rock, metal and other genres, the radio channel has been able to map the length and breadth of the country by including artists of all kinds. When they opened for nominations on February 28, there have been many entries. They include a mix of lesser-known as well as famous names in the indie music scene today like Brodha V, Anand Bhaskar Collective, The Yellow Diary, Junkyard Groove, Abhanga Repost and Demonic Ressurection, among others. The last edition saw the likes of Prateek Kuhad, Sanam, Emiway Bantai and Agam win big in different categories, so this year is definitely going to be no different because it is going to be bigger and better than ever before.



With such a wide variety of talent in India and its many different states across music genres, it has definitely been difficult for the judges to pick a winner. However, the judges come with their own individual expertise that has helped them select the winners after much deliberation over the last month. The judges include Aishwarya Natarajan, founder of Indianuance, artist management and consulting firm, Heena Kriplani, India's head of Tunecore, Atul Churamani, managing director of Turnkey Music and Publishing Pvt Ltd, Vijay Basrur, founder of OkListen, and last but not the least music journalists Narendra Kusnur and Anurag Tagat. The winners have been selected with the help of the jury and public votes.



All the nominations will be hoping to win awards in categories such as Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist, Best Electronica Artist, Best Metal Artist, Best Rock Artist, Best Folk Fusion Artist, Best Pop Artist, Best Indie Collaboration, Best Music Video and Best Young Indie Artist. Besides the categories, there are awards for Best Video, Best Indie Collaborator and so much more.



