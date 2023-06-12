Radio City launches new youthful version of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ jingle

The jingle, which was recently unveiled in Dubai at the Radio City Business Titans event, has been sung by Indian singers Nikhita Gandhi, and Divya Kumar, who have added a unique and energetic touch with their versatile vocal styles and remarkable voices

Radio City has launched a one-of-its-kind modern version of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ #CityKiNayiVibe. The peppy new track has an irresistible beat that is set to enthrall audiences, especially the vibrant and spirited ‘Gen-Z’ generation. The grand unveiling took place in Dubai, coinciding with the esteemed Radio City Business Titans event from June 9 - June 11. The youthful new jingle was launched during the gala evening on June 10 by Bollywood celebrities Suniel Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Kainaat Arora, and Nimrat Kaur.

Popularly known to understand the pulse of its ever-evolving audience, the radio station crafted the new music to cater to the young and vivacious Gen-Z audience who sought coolness quotient in their experiences. The newly launched jingle has been designed to give the radio station a young, lively, and fun-filled vibe that will strike a perfect chord with the audience across 39 markets. With amazing energy, contemporary sound, and an undeniable fun factor, the jingle promises to create an engaging and buoyant atmosphere. The new MOGO of Radio City is playful and will linger in the audiences’ minds for a long time.

To bring this captivating jingle to life, Radio City teamed up with two extraordinary singers, Nikhita Gandhi, and Divya Kumar. With their versatile vocal styles and remarkable voices, the duo has infused the jingle with a dynamic and energetic touch, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience for avid music connoisseurs. It has added fresh innovation and creativity to the brand thereby attracting a wider set of audience’s attention.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City said, "At Radio City, we always strive to stay ahead of the curve in meaningful ways. This novel jingle represents our commitment to continuously evolve and engage with the ever-changing preferences of our audience, particularly the ‘Gen-Z’ segment. The two esteemed singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar, who are well-known in this segment, have given this modern unique track a perfect blend of youthfulness that complements our vision. It was a momentous occasion for us to unveil the pioneering new station sound at one of our most prestigious events Radio City Business Titans in Dubai in the presence of Bollywood celebrities and Indian business tycoons. We are confident that the new version of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City' #CityKiNayiVibe will reflect the newfound spirit of Radio City and our dedication to providing the best-in-class experiences."

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty complimented Radio City on the launch of new jingle, “It was a pleasure to unveil Radio City’s new jingle in Dubai. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Radio City on changing the vibe of the city with the introduction of its vibrant new jingle.”

Nikhita Gandhi, popular for her super hit songs and captivating voice, shared her enthusiasm and said, "I’m really excited to be the voice of Radio City's new station sound. The new jingle's vibrant vibe perfectly aligns with the aspirations and energy of the youth and it has a really nice edge. I’m honoured to associate with Radio City and become an integral part of their musical legacy by giving a fresh essence to ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’. #CitykiNayiVibe is going to be the new sound in town so make it yours.”

Divya Kumar, known for his soulful and impressive voice, said, "Being a part of Radio City's new station sound creation has truly been an incredible journey. The infectious new rendition of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City' perfectly captures the essence of modernity and youthful vibrancy with its captivating sound and lively lyrics. The jingle serves as a testament to the radio station's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch music and captivating content to a wider audience. I feel immensely privileged to have collaborated with Radio City and lend my voice to this project, as they constantly strive for excellence. With its groovy and irresistible vibe, the new jingle, #CitykiNayiVibe, is set to strike a deep chord with listeners, leaving a lasting impression."

The launch of Radio City’s refreshing jingle, coupled with the collaboration of talented singers, represents a significant milestone. This exciting development introduces a new vibe and coolness around the brand while remaining faithful to the essence of the iconic brand. It reaffirms Radio City's promise to deliver innovative content, solidifying its position as a true trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment. The new jingle is being promoted across various digital platforms and is also prominently featured on-air. Multiple Bollywood celebrities and influencers have already complimented Radio City on the launch of its peppy new jingle.