Rain, art and the shelf: Here’s a weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s top features

From celebrating successful queer relationships to catching a glimpse of actor Danish Husain’s personal library, here are our top feature stories for the week

Keeping up with our monsoon features, this week we look at exciting recipes for steaming one-bowl meals to enjoy the season. In a new art show at the city’s Tao Art Gallery, artist Ayesha Taleyarkhan showcases her photo artwork ‘Integration 3.0’ focusing on the themes of diversity and inclusion.

As the cocktail culture is giving further impetus to home-grown gin brands in a competitive market, we look at how brands are forging their own path in the dynamic gin culture of India. As employees in UK undergo trials for the four-day work week pattern, Indian businesses and talent management professionals share their views on the feasibility of such a pattern in the country.

This week of the Pride Month, we listen to the stories of happy queer couples, whose narratives are often not highlighted much. In a new segment of ‘Shelf Life with Mid-Day’, we speak to actor Danish Husain about his personal library, reading habits and the importance of books in his life.

Why Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s new exhibition at Tao Art Gallery will make you rethink integration

Mumbai-based Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s latest photo art exhibition, titled ‘Integration’, will showcase the new work, 'Integration 3.0'. In this series, the artist-photographer uses her past photographs to create layers and, in the process, sets the viewer on a journey of self-reflection.

Me-time Fridays? Here’s what HR professionals and employees have to say about four-day work week

At a time when over 3,000 workers from 70 companies in the UK are undergoing trials for one of the biggest pilot schemes of working four days a week, concerns about employees’ well-being, work-life balance and reducing working days have reignited the debate in India too. Mid-Day Online reached out to companies and talent management professionals who have initiated the process.

How India’s evolving gin culture is turning brands into storytellers

Gin is seeing a surge in popularity, across bars and homes, birthdays and gin festivals. As legacy and homegrown brands battle for audiences, we trace how they differentiate themselves through botanicals and storytelling.

Mumbai chefs share recipes for steaming one-bowl meals to enjoy this monsoon

Mumbai experienced its first rains of the season last week. With the monsoons here, the prospect of a fragrant, steaming bowl of food is tempting. Yes, enjoying soups is one of the popular ways to bring in the season, but one-bowl meals are more filling and wholesome than soup and will leave you satiated. If you’re short on ideas, city chefs come to the rescue with these delicious recipes.

Celebrating queer love: Together, against all odds

Representation of happy queer couples has often escaped the mainstream narrative. In a country like India where LGBTQIA+ individuals grow up without examples of queer couples around them or in media, stories of happy queer couples in long-term relationships allow them to be hopeful of a future where they can too be happy.

‘Good writers, storytellers empower you’: Actor Danish Husain on books and his engagement with literature

'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In a new segment, we take a tour of actor, poet and storyteller Danish Husain’s library to know about his reading process, preferences and how have books shaped the artist’s art and creativity.

