Raksha Bandhan 2022: Still wondering what to gift your sister? These tips will help you

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

In India, Raksha Bandhan is a much-loved festival for brothers and sisters who celebrate their bond together. While the sister ties the sacred thread on her brother's wrist, the brothers in return have to give them gifts. Now, many brothers may still be wondering about what they could gift their sisters.



Here are a few presents you can buy for your sister before the rituals begin if you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet.

Partywear dress

A dress is a present that will always delight your older sister because women love to shop for new clothes. So, on this Raksha Bandhan, surprise your sister with a lovely dress or a costume. Additionally, if your sister is married, you can also give her a saree.

Handbags

Women and young girls adore bags and own a wide variety of purses, clutches, and other accessories. They always wish to buy the newest and most fashionable bags even if they already own a few designers' ones. If your sister is a handbag enthusiast as well, pick out one in her favourite shade.

Skincare products

Make a customised rakhi gift basket for your sister and put in items like moisturiser, lotion, lip balm, aloe vera gel, and other necessities for good skincare. Allow her to feel your love and care for her through this gift.

Jewellery

Ladies have a tonne of anklets, bracelets, necklace sets, earrings, and everything else. Give your older sister a bracelet, ring, or any other type of jewellery accessory to add to her collection of accessories. Giving your sister such a present will help you win her over and make her happy on the upcoming Raksha Bandhan.

Gadgets

Bluetooth earphones are one of her most popular and practical devices because they make it so simple to listen to music or podcasts while working. A smartwatch, an ebook reader, a tablet, bluetooth speakers, and other exciting presents for sisters are also available.

Chocolates

If your sister enjoys chocolate, she will appreciate a large chocolate gift basket from you on Raksha Bandhan. Bring a box or a basket filled with all of her favourite chocolates, such as KitKats, Ferrero Rocher, milk chocolate, white Chocolate, cookies and brownies, and other chocolate treats.



