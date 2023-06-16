Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2023 12:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Spanning across disciplines of Performing, Visual, Culinary, and Performance Arts and Craft, this year's curators will be marrying the tapestry of traditional and folk cultures with the contemporary idiom, with an aim to reimagine and recreate a visual vocabulary across the arts

Serendipity Arts Festival to be held in Goa's Panjim from December 15 to 23

An art exhibit by Vikrant Kano displayed at Serendipity Arts Festival in 2019.

The sixth edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival is scheduled to take place between December 15 and 23 in Panjim, Goa. The key focus will be on supporting artists and creative expressions from the South Asian region. With a mandate of making art accessible to everyone, the programming of the nine-day inter-disciplinary festival rests on the pillars of creating an environment of engagement, participation and amplifying local interaction.


Spanning across disciplines of Performing, Visual, Culinary, and Performance Arts and Craft, this year's curators will be marrying the tapestry of traditional and folk cultures with the contemporary idiom, with an aim to reimagine and recreate a visual vocabulary across the arts. Spread across multiple venues, important cultural spaces such as the Old GMC Complex, the Art Park, and Nagalli Hills Ground, among others, will be home to creative stimulation.


The curation line-up of the sixth edition brings together a diverse set of individuals. Sandeep Kumar Sangaru and Anjana Somany will be curating the section on Craft. Quasar Thakore Padamsee who curated last year's theatre section of the festival is back to helm the Theatre segment of the festival that will showcase an eclectic selection of plays.


Food is an indispensable aspect of the festival, and for this edition, Chef Thomas Zacharias and The Locavore Team, will take visitors through a gastronomical journey that ties people and cultures. Bickram Ghosh along with Ricky Kej will curate the Music section with a wide range of concerts covering diverse genres. Geeta Chandran and Mayuri Upadhya will put together classical, experimental, and contemporary dance performances and workshops. The Visual Arts curators for this edition will be Veeranganakumari Solanki and Vidya Shivadas.

This edition will also feature a set of special curators including Zubin Balaporia (Music), Elizabeth Yorke and Anusha Murthy with Edible Issues, who will be the special curators for culinary arts, while Bhagyashree Patwardhan will return to curate a project around local Goan design practices. There will be additions to the list of special curators closer to the festival.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

